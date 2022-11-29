Read full article on original website
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
onthewater.com
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
The striped bass bite is like a broken record – “epic”, “savage”, “phenomenal”, etc. The list goes on and on with this fall run being one of the best on record for both beach and boat anglers. The fish have been in the 20- to 40-inch range with the majority of fish being around 30-inches. The past week had bass rolling on 6-inch peanut bunker on the surface and a variety of surface and sub-surface lures were in play. Topwater poppers, Daiwa SP minnow plugs, and swimming shads had anglers hooked up in and out of bird-play pods. Most of the action has been occurring from Mantoloking to Brigantine with the northernly parts seeing more action. The tautog bite has taken the backseat and from the shops I spoke to it has seemed to be a spotty bite on keepers with good numbers of short fish.
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
The Grinch Arrested Again In Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD – The Grinch is back at it again trying to steal Christmas, this time he was caught green-handed at Southern Regional High School. The Grinch was seen making his way into the halls until Officer Stanziano and Officer Woodring came to the rescue. In a video posted on the Stafford Police, officers were able to capture him before he could steal Christmas.
phillyvoice.com
Watch the implosion of South Jersey's coal-fired Logan Generating Plant
The former Logan Generating Plant, one of New Jersey's last two coal-fired power stations, was demolished Friday morning in Swedesboro after nearly 30 years of operation at the site overlooking the Delaware River in Gloucester County. The 225-megawatt unit was shut down in the spring after the New Jersey Board...
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs
Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region
Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Car washes opening in Lacey, Mt. Holly and Woodbridge, NJ
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
Residents Desperately Ask You To Stop Ignoring School Buses In Galloway, NJ
There's something in the water in the air, as they say, when it comes to bussing for school-age kids here in Atlantic County. I say that because if it's not one issue, it's another. This school year, I was reading multiple people in Mays Landing having issues with the school bus schedule for their kids. Then, it was about people seeing buses driving erratically. Now, a resident in Galloway has shared her horrifying story about someone almost allegedly barreling down her son because they didn't adhere to the bus at a stop.
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug-induced Death in Ocean County
A 22-year-old man from Galloway Township has been sentenced in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019. Shemar Jackson had previously pleaded guilty to a strict liability drug-induced death charge this past August. On Friday, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison and must serve at least 85...
capemayvibe.com
Caption this! This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all bird…
This time of year, bald eagles are starting to freshen up their nests, which are some of the largest of all birds nests – typically 5-6 feet in diameter! While eagles typically fly solo for much of the year, you may now see them reuniting with their life-long mates. Despite the distance, pairs remain faithful with some relationships lasting up to 20 years! Depending on the eagle couple, you can expect eggs to be laid around January or February, with eagle chicks hatching about a month later. These sassy eagles were spotted at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland.
