The striped bass bite is like a broken record – “epic”, “savage”, “phenomenal”, etc. The list goes on and on with this fall run being one of the best on record for both beach and boat anglers. The fish have been in the 20- to 40-inch range with the majority of fish being around 30-inches. The past week had bass rolling on 6-inch peanut bunker on the surface and a variety of surface and sub-surface lures were in play. Topwater poppers, Daiwa SP minnow plugs, and swimming shads had anglers hooked up in and out of bird-play pods. Most of the action has been occurring from Mantoloking to Brigantine with the northernly parts seeing more action. The tautog bite has taken the backseat and from the shops I spoke to it has seemed to be a spotty bite on keepers with good numbers of short fish.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO