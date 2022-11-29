We are less than a week removed from the regular season finale that went nowhere near as expected, and moods probably still aren’t much better. However, time isn’t stopping and the news surrounding the Buckeyes recruiting continues to roll. Reports of Brian Hartline planning to interview for the Cincinnati job started to swirl on Wednesday, and from both a recruiting and development stance, that would be a major blow to Ohio State overall.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO