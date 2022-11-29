ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes look to be in good position for a top 2024 offensive lineman

We are less than a week removed from the regular season finale that went nowhere near as expected, and moods probably still aren’t much better. However, time isn’t stopping and the news surrounding the Buckeyes recruiting continues to roll. Reports of Brian Hartline planning to interview for the Cincinnati job started to swirl on Wednesday, and from both a recruiting and development stance, that would be a major blow to Ohio State overall.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?

The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish. During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sueing, Key discuss Ohio State’s loss to Duke

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. If you somehow missed it, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes traveled...
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
prepbaseballreport.com

Koelling Commits To 'Dream School' Ohio State

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. 2021 The Miami Prospect Games (Invite Only) Jun 29, 2021. Scout Day: 5 Star Midwest 2.21.21 Feb 21, 2021. Trackman - Fastball.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati

Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
landgrantholyland.com

B1G Thoughts: The Big Ten runs through Ann Arbor

Jim Harbaugh, The King of the North. While Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are fighting for the Iron Throne, the north has bent the knee to Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. House Buckeye is no longer on the throne, as many in Columbus want Ryan Day to be sent to the wall.
ANN ARBOR, MI

