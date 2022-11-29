Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The sky is not falling on Ohio State football, the Buckeyes have just spoiled you
You can’t win ‘em all, folks. Such is the reality of college football, competition in general, and life as a whole. Ohio State and Buckeye Nation found out the hard way this past Saturday, as the football team was stuffed in a locker by their arch-rival. But guess...
Big Ten commissioner doubles down on Ohio State College Football Playoff take
Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.
Report: Ohio State Could Play In Orange Bowl, Not Rose Bowl If It Misses Playoff
While Ohio State will watch conference championship weekend from home following its 45-23 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes could still sneak into the College Football Playoff if No. 3 TCU and/or No. 4 USC fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 title games. If both teams win, though, Ohio State...
Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?
Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes look to be in good position for a top 2024 offensive lineman
We are less than a week removed from the regular season finale that went nowhere near as expected, and moods probably still aren’t much better. However, time isn’t stopping and the news surrounding the Buckeyes recruiting continues to roll. Reports of Brian Hartline planning to interview for the Cincinnati job started to swirl on Wednesday, and from both a recruiting and development stance, that would be a major blow to Ohio State overall.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?
The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish. During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Sueing, Key discuss Ohio State’s loss to Duke
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. If you somehow missed it, the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes traveled...
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'
A prominent college football recruit from the state of Ohio is heading to Michigan after revealing a problem he had with the Buckeyes program. Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive lineman from the Cleveland area, has pledged to the Wolverines after saying he didn't get good vibes from Ohio State. ...
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
prepbaseballreport.com
Koelling Commits To 'Dream School' Ohio State
Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. 2021 The Miami Prospect Games (Invite Only) Jun 29, 2021. Scout Day: 5 Star Midwest 2.21.21 Feb 21, 2021. Trackman - Fastball.
Report: Key Ohio State Coach Interviewing At Cincinnati
Cincinnati was dealt a massive blow to its football program this Sunday. Luke Fickell accepted an offer from Wisconsin to become its new head coach. Fickell was 57-18 in his six years with the Bearcats. Last season, he led them to the College Football Playoff. Now that Fickell is gone,...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
landgrantholyland.com
B1G Thoughts: The Big Ten runs through Ann Arbor
Jim Harbaugh, The King of the North. While Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are fighting for the Iron Throne, the north has bent the knee to Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. House Buckeye is no longer on the throne, as many in Columbus want Ryan Day to be sent to the wall.
Comments / 0