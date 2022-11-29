ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
Tampa Bay Times

China’s torment is a reminder of what we have | Column

In 2022, the United States conducted its 117th consecutive peaceful election (though the aftermath of the 1860 election was not). The 2022 elections were blissfully uneventful, with losers conceding gracefully. To call that a relief is a tremendous understatement, but this is no time to drop our guard. Trust in...
AFP

Ukraine welcomes Russian oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Ukraine on Saturday welcomed a $60 price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, saying it would "destroy" Russia's economy. The price cap, previously negotiated on a political level between the G7 group of wealthy democracies and the European Union, will come into effect with an EU embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.
The Week

Patrick Henry in China

"Give me liberty or give me death." Protesters in cities throughout China were actually chanting Patrick Henry's revolutionary war cry from 1775 this week, as tens of thousands poured into the streets in defiance of the authoritarian regime in Beijing. The demonstrators, mostly young, chanted "We don't want emperors!" and held up blank pieces of paper to symbolize their inability to speak freely. Thus far, President Xi Jinping has not ordered a violent crackdown, but police cleared streets and photographed protesters' faces. Those images will be fed into China's Orwellian face-recognition database, which tracks every citizen's cellphone and monitors everything...
The Week

The Check-In: 2022's best and worst airports, discovering the kookier side of the United States, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. Is SFO the best airport in the United States? If you ask The Wall Street Journal, it is. The newspaper recently released its 2022 rankings of large U.S. airports and midsize U.S. airports, basing its scores on 19 different categories, including security waits and on-time performance. San Francisco International Airport came out on top for the large airports, thanks to its on-time rates of more than 80 percent, and perks like yoga rooms, the SFO Museum, and a limit on how many blaring announcements can be made over the loudspeaker. SFO Director...
New York Post

Most popular Christmas candies by state ID’d in new candy survey: report

‘Tis the season for sweets, and each American state seemingly has its own candy cravings when the holiday season arrives. CandyStore.com, a wholesale bulk candy website based in Los Angeles, believes it has narrowed down America’s top “Christmas candies” after consulting its customer base, candy manufacturers and distributors about seasonal orders and preferences. The online candy store says it received more than 16,000 responses this year for its “Most Popular Christmas Candy By State” survey. Twelve candies came out on top in the 50 states and Washington, D.C. While peppermint bark is a top choice in eight states, CandyStore.com identified some surprising fruit-flavored top picks, such as Skittles and...
