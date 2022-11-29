Read full article on original website
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Officers Aid Rochester NY Police in Arresting Male Wanted for Murder in Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Married couple found dead in Massachusetts home; police search for suspect
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston.
Remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home
Police say they are awaiting the results of four autopsies conducted on infants whose remains were found in South Boston earlier this month. Authorities opened an investigation after discovering the remains of two infant girls and two infant boys at a home in that neighborhood between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, CBS Boston reported. At least some of those remains were found inside a freezer at the residence, the station reported.
Police: Remains at Boston apartment building are 4 infants
BOSTON (AP) — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department’s website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing. Officers originally responded to the building Nov. 17 and found what appeared to be human remains. The next day they found more. The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
Police searching for man wanted for brutally murdering Marshfield couple
MARSHFIELD - State and local police are looking for a man who they say brutally murdered a couple in their home in Marshfield late Tuesday night. Authorities said 27-year-old Christopher Keeley should be considered "armed and dangerous."Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said officers were called to the home of Carl and Vicki Mattson on Gotham Hill Drive at 9:19 p.m. for a well-being check and found the married couple dead. Cruz said both were stabbed and bludgeoned. Carl Mattson was 70 years old and Vicki Mattson would have turned 71 Wednesday.The district attorney said investigators later put out an...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
Boston police find four dead babies inside condo building
Boston police reported on Monday that four babies were found dead inside a house in mid-November.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
