ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Analysis: As Qatar World Cup unfolds, planet keeps spinning

By Tamer Fakahany
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q5j2_0jQsCknC00

Soccer — or football, to most of the global billions watching the World Cup this month — is not human society itself, with all its thorny issues. But at times, the game is a reflection of the entire planet — of nations, their disputes, their aspirations and those of a multitude of minority communities.

In early November, just weeks before the most heavily scrutinized World Cup in the tournament's history kicked off in Qatar , top FIFA officials sent a letter urging teams to “let football take center stage.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino followed this up on the eve of the opening match with a one-hour diatribe against all who had criticized the host nation's human rights record, the conditions that led to thousands of migrant workers dying building the nation's glittering new stadiums and its stance on LGBTQ issues.

Fans from around the world have a different idea of what that “center stage” should show. Many, but not all, Iranians attending matches in Qatar have wanted to express their support for protesters at home. And they’ve wanted the team to do the same.

Other political issues have been erupting fast and furious on a near-daily basis. And outside the World Cup bubble, the world itself has kept turning in some of its most fractious events, both unsurprising and surprising: Russia's war in Ukraine , mass shootings in the United States and the sudden eruption of protests in China.

Of the sporting spirit, George Orwell wrote: “I am always amazed when I hear people saying that sport creates goodwill between the nations, and that if only the common peoples of the world could meet one another at football or cricket, they would have no inclination to meet on the battlefield.”

His point stands. Russia was banned from this World Cup after hosting the previous one in 2018, mirroring the isolation the country and its leaders face for the Ukraine invasion. Ukraine itself fell at the last hurdle for qualification, with fans at home likely more concerned about bombardment and survival amid electricity and water shortages than watching matches in Qatar.

Decades of enmity between the United Sates and Iran have been seeping into the buildup before the two nations play a critical World Cup match Tuesday that could see one of the countries progress to the knockout stages. The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters inside Iran. The Tehran government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national flag.

The century-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel’s occupation of lands Palestinians want for a future state, has also featured in Qatar, though neither national team is competing. The Palestinian flag and pro-Palestinian fans have been prominent, while Israeli media and fans have been less welcome in an Arab nation that has not normalized relations with Israel.

As Morocco completed a famous victory over the highly-ranked stars of Belgium Sunday, unrest broke out in Belgian cities and also in the Netherlands, where the immigrant North African community has long been marginalized. “Those are not fans; they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” the mayor of Brussels said.

LGBTQ rights have been at the fore in Qatar as well, with the country under the microscope for its human rights record and laws criminalizing homosexuality.

Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening match to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. Sporting rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, has been a key contentious issue. Some European officials have brought those colors to the stands.

Qatari soccer fans responded to Germany’s protest by holding pictures of former Germany playmaker Mesut Özil while covering their mouths. This referenced Ozil, a German-born descendant of Turkish immigrants, quitting the national team after becoming a target of racist abuse and a scapegoat for Germany’s early World Cup exit in 2018. “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Özil said at the time.

Keeping the world out of sport, as this tournament and many World Cups and Olympics before have shown, is well nigh impossible. This is especially true in a hyperconnected world, with each word, each gesture, each celebration or outpouring of dismay magnified for a global audience.

Football may indeed claim center stage when these matches are watched and nations' nervous systems go through the wringer. But day-to-day complex issues are never far from the surface, always ready to burst through and dominate. The rest of the world, it turns out, doesn't end where the soccer pitch begins.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tamer Fakahany, deputy director for global news coordination at The Associated Press, has helped direct international coverage for the AP for 20 years. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tamerfakahany

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as knockout stage begins

The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished...
The Independent

New sanctions on Russians recruiting conscripts and prisoners to Putin’s war machine

Britain has today announced sanctions on Russian officials responsible for the forced mobilisation of citizens to fight in Ukraine.Also targeted was the head of Russia’s prison system, accused of supporting the recruitment of convicts to fight as mercenaries in return for pardons for crimes including murder and sex attacks.Ill-equipped and poorly trained conscripts – many of them drawn from Russia’s ethnic minorities – have been sent to the frontline in recent months as “cannon fodder” as Vladimir Putin’s invasion met fierce resistance from Ukraine.Putin announced the mobilisation of 300,000 military reservists to bolsters his Army’s depleted ranks in September, and...
The Independent

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament.That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha — a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.Qatar says the stadium will be fully dismantled after the World Cup and could be shipped to countries that need the infrastructure. Outside experts have praised the design, but say more needs to be known about what happens to the stadium after the event.“Designing for disassembly is one of the main principles of sustainable building,” said...
The Independent

More from Northern Ireland support staying in UK over Irish unity, poll shows

Twice as many people from Northern Ireland would vote to remain in the UK rather than for Irish unity, according to a new survey.However, the Irish Times opinion poll also shows there is a majority of more than four to one in favour of unity in the Republic.The findings are contained in twin opinion polls carried out on either side of the border for the paper and the Arins Project by Ipsos for a new research project into north-south relations and political views on the future of the island.The two polls were carried out among more than 1,000 voters in...
The Independent

France wary of threat posed by Robert Lewandowski ahead of last-16 clash

France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.France are favourites to progress but Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, remains wary.He said: “Will there be other surprises? I only believe what I see. Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Australia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Argentina take on Australia in a World Cup last-16 clash.Argentina are one of the favourites to win the World Cup while Australia have defied expectations by reaching the knockout stages.The Socceroos beat Denmark and Tunisia to finish as runners-up behind France in Group D, and they will hope to create history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.They have an almighty task against Lionel Messi’s side, who overcame an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to finish top of Group C.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Argentina vs Australia?The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday...
The Independent

US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat

Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat claimed the US posed an existential threat to Russia through its support for Ukraine.Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister who has a reputation for wild statements, used a press conference on Thursday to condemn Washington and Nato, while defending Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s civil infrastructure.He said the Kremlin’s assault on the Ukrainian power grid was aimed at cutting off the country’s supply of western arms, countering the view held by Kyiv and allies that knocking out heat and electricity for ordinary citizens was an attempt to break the national spirit.His remarks came hours after Ukraine’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Our players are best in Africa’: Senegal warning ahead of England World Cup tie

England have been warned they will come up against the “best in Africa” in their World Cup clash with Senegal.Fans from the west African nation have been creating a party atmosphere in Qatar by dancing, singing and drumming throughout.The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions are missing former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane through injury.But the Lions of Teranga still have a number of top players in their ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.I am starting to feel if we do get past Senegal and face France, I fancy our chances...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy