A Christmas Story star berated by homeowner after taking photos outside famous house: ‘Get the f*** out’

The owner of the property featured in A Christmas Story has told a former cast member to never return to the house.

Actor Yano Anaya – who played Grover Dill in the 1983 holiday classic – visited the famous home where the film was shot earlier this month.

Anaya was snapping photos with fans on the front steps of the house in Cleveland when its owner, Brian Jones, strongly urged the actor to leave.

In a video obtained by TMZ , Jones can be heard saying: “Get the f*** out! Leave, now.”

He continued: “Get away from my property. Don’t ever come here again. Never, ever again! Leave now!”

The pair got into a heated argument as Jones called Anaya a “piece of s***”.

“You’re trying to get people to donate for stuff? What is wrong with you? You know how much you f***ed me over? You have no f***ing idea!” Jones shouted.

Jones appeared to be referring to a GoFundMe campaign that was started online to buy the house.

The property was put on the market earlier this year. Anaya previously said that he and other Christmas Story cast members were interested in raising funds to buy the house .

Anaya is seen in the clip attempting to de-escalate the argument, saying: “Why don’t you talk to me about it and we can fix it.”

The actor’s business partner Emmanuel Soba told the publication that he did not know why Jones was angry, claiming that Anaya and Jones had “a great conversation” the day before the altercation.

Soba also alleged that Jones said he would be willing to sell Soba and Anaya the home. Anaya did not want to comment, according to TMZ .

Jones has denied the allegation, however, telling TMZ that he is concerned that fans could be “misled” into contributing funds to an online campaign that would not result in the purchase of his house.

“I apologise for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house,” he said.

Jones went on to say that "I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretences, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”

Soba claimed that, while the GoFundMe page does exist, it was started by a “volunteer member of their group” and that it was never active.

He said that Anaya and himself have a list of investors that could purchase the home without sourcing funds from fans.

The 1983 film A Christmas Story follows Ralphie Parker – a young boy in the 1940s who wants only one thing for Christmas: a red BB gun.

The house – which is located at 3159 W 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio – was originally built in 1895 but underwent a “massive renovation” in 2004 to pay homage to the classic holiday film.

HBO recently released a sequel to the original film. A Christmas Story Christmas features 51-year-old Peter Billingsley, who first starred as Ralphie Parker when he was just age 11. Now, Billingsly is a father of two who returns to his childhood home after the unexpected death of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas is available to stream on HBO Max.