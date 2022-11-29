ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

A Christmas Story star berated by homeowner after taking photos outside famous house: ‘Get the f*** out’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWLEf_0jQsCgGI00

The owner of the property featured in A Christmas Story has told a former cast member to never return to the house.

Actor Yano Anaya – who played Grover Dill in the 1983 holiday classic – visited the famous home where the film was shot earlier this month.

Anaya was snapping photos with fans on the front steps of the house in Cleveland when its owner, Brian Jones, strongly urged the actor to leave.

In a video obtained by TMZ , Jones can be heard saying: “Get the f*** out! Leave, now.”

He continued: “Get away from my property. Don’t ever come here again. Never, ever again! Leave now!”

The pair got into a heated argument as Jones called Anaya a “piece of s***”.

“You’re trying to get people to donate for stuff? What is wrong with you? You know how much you f***ed me over? You have no f***ing idea!” Jones shouted.

Jones appeared to be referring to a GoFundMe campaign that was started online to buy the house.

The property was put on the market earlier this year. Anaya previously said that he and other Christmas Story cast members were interested in raising funds to buy the house .

Anaya is seen in the clip attempting to de-escalate the argument, saying: “Why don’t you talk to me about it and we can fix it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGUAo_0jQsCgGI00

The actor’s business partner Emmanuel Soba told the publication that he did not know why Jones was angry, claiming that Anaya and Jones had “a great conversation” the day before the altercation.

Soba also alleged that Jones said he would be willing to sell Soba and Anaya the home. Anaya did not want to comment, according to TMZ .

Jones has denied the allegation, however, telling TMZ that he is concerned that fans could be “misled” into contributing funds to an online campaign that would not result in the purchase of his house.

“I apologise for the way I expressed myself; however, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house,” he said.

Jones went on to say that "I have no association with any GoFundMe campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretences, thinking their money is going toward buying the house. I am entertaining offers only from qualified buyers through my real estate broker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xs57o_0jQsCgGI00

Soba claimed that, while the GoFundMe page does exist, it was started by a “volunteer member of their group” and that it was never active.

He said that Anaya and himself have a list of investors that could purchase the home without sourcing funds from fans.

The 1983 film A Christmas Story follows Ralphie Parker – a young boy in the 1940s who wants only one thing for Christmas: a red BB gun.

The house – which is located at 3159 W 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio – was originally built in 1895 but underwent a “massive renovation” in 2004 to pay homage to the classic holiday film.

HBO recently released a sequel to the original film. A Christmas Story Christmas features 51-year-old Peter Billingsley, who first starred as Ralphie Parker when he was just age 11. Now, Billingsly is a father of two who returns to his childhood home after the unexpected death of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas is available to stream on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
Popculture

'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
HAWAII STATE
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set

Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
The Independent

Amy Robach’s husband deletes Instagram photos amid reports of her secret relationship with co-host TJ Holmes

Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has gotten rid of some photos on his social media account amid reports of the Good Morning America anchor’s relationship with TJ Holmes.While the 55-year-old actor hasn’t publicly spoken out about Robach and Holmes’ relationship rumours, he has deleted all photos of his spouse from Instagram. Prior to his wife making headlines this week, Shue posted many sweet images of them together, including one of them kissing in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2020, as reported by People.In the caption of that photo, he wrote: “Incredible weather and view with my baby - take nothing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

‘The face bleeds a lot’: Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White recalls harrowing way he got his facial scar

Jeremy Allen White has recalled the harrowing way he earned his facial scar. The 31-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of troublesome Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the US remake of Shameless, and like his character, White isn’t afraid to rough himself up. For his recent GQ cover story, published on Wednesday 30 November, White recounted the incident that left him with a visible scar below his right eye. At the time, he was in a fragile emotional state after having just broken up with his then-girlfriend. “I definitely wanted something to happen,” White explained. He walked into...
The Independent

Kanye West Reddit page overtaken by Taylor Swift fans and Holocaust awareness posts

Disgraced rapper Kanye West’s fans on Reddit have turned on him by converting one of the biggest fan pages dedicated to him into a Taylor Swift appreciation and Holocaust awareness page.The antisemitic rapper’s shocking comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones on Thursday morning, met with immense shock and anger, prompted the change.West’s fans on the r/Kanye Reddit page have now expressed their anguish at the rapper’s comments and have begun to appreciate Swift.The spearheading post on the page declared in its title: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good...
The Independent

Love Actually bashing is becoming a boring annual sport

Which bit of Love Actually disturbs you the most? For me, personally, it’s when Kris Marshall’s character is about to board a plane to find some hot American chicks to bang, and he bellows, “Here comes Colin Frissell… and he’s got a bigggg knobbbb.” Obviously if I saw the man from My Family shouting that at an airport, it would ruin not just my holiday but my entire Christmas. But what’s bothering me more about Love Actually, actually, is the way that bashing Richard Curtis’s Now 45 compilation of a Christmas film has become an annual sport. At this time...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy