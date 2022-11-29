ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bald patches and grey hair outlawed in new Air India cabin crew guidelines

By Ella Doyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZX3F_0jQsCdc700

Air India has reportedly outlawed grey hair, bald patches and receding hairlines for cabin crew in its updated staff guidelines.

A new 40-page booklet was given to employees in October this year, following a meeting about ‘grooming’.

It read: “Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in [a] natural shade. Fashion colours and henna are not permitted,” reports the Hindustan Times .

The guidance also tells staff that if men choose to wear rings they can only be wedding rings, and that only Sikh men can wear bracelets as they are a symbol of their faith.

These bracelets have to be maximum 0.5cm long, and must not feature any design, logo, or stones.

Female staff were also told only to wear gold and diamond studs, and men have been banned from having a crew cut.

The grooming guidance continued: “Crew with deep receding hairline and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head/bald look. Head must be shaved daily. Crew cut is not permitted.”

But the rules don’t just apply while staff are working. Staff are also expected to adhere to them when travelling for future work.

The new policy reads: “While travelling as staff on duty, cabin crew who are scheduled to travel as passengers, when being positioned for flight/returning to base on completion of flight duty/training purpose, are deemed as travelling on duty and must be formally dressed as per office duty guidelines.”

The cabin crew union strongly objected to the new circular, after being previously told to expect BMI and weight checks. It said staff were objecting to the new grooming rules on mental health grounds.

The airline said that the policy was designed to protect cabin crew and passengers, as overweight staff could present a safety risk, the NZ Herald reports.

Other rules outlined in the updated guidance say women must match their nail colour with their lipstick and that tights must match their skin tone. Beards and beard shadow are not permitted for men, and they must carry a shaving kit on every flight.

Crew members are also barred from discussing politics, religion and Air India itself on social media.

Air India was bought by Tata Group at the beginning of this year, which announced plans to upgrade the carrier’s service.

The Independent has approached Air India and Tata Group for comment.

Comments / 5

Related
liveandletsfly.com

Air India Seeks A Younger Look For Its Cabin Crews

Privatized Air India has updated its grooming and appearance standards and now more closely regulates balding and bans gray hair amongst cabin crew members. Are such policies reasonable?. Air India Bans Gray Hair, Restricts Blading For Cabin Crew. One Mile At A Time notes that Air India has revised is...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby

A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
Tyla

Woman praised after getting revenge on passengers who recline plane seats too far back

A woman has been praised after getting revenge on plane passengers who push their recliner seats too far back - and it's pretty brutal. On long-haul flights, when a person in front of you reclines their seat so far back to the point where your legs are that squashed you can't move, it can be pretty frustrating and obviously uncomfortable.
The Independent

Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
WanderWisdom

Man Rips New 'Royal Caribbean' Ship to Shreds and People Are Here for It

Cruising isn't for everybody. Sure, many people love the luxurious experience of being in a resort at sea. However, many also despise its drawbacks: sanitation and hygiene issues, cruising's negative environmental impact, unethical treatment of staff- and just how crowded and overwhelming they can be!. Royal Carribean's brand-new ship, the...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
People

Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone

The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level! In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred.   "When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a...
LONG BEACH, CA
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy