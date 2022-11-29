ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk keeps criticising Apple while using their products

By Harry Fletcher
 4 days ago

Elon Musk is on the warpath with Apple , with the Twitter CEO hitting out at the tech giant in a series of Tweets.

Only, he’s still using Apple products to do so.

Social media users have pointed out that Musk is tweeting from an iPhone while calling out the company for its stance on Twitter advertising.

Monday saw Musk embark on a rant about Apple and accuse it of threatening to "withhold Twitter from its App Store" and ceasing advertising on Twitter.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk wrote , tagging Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In a series of memes, Musk also mocked Apple accusing the company of building a monopoly and censoring other companies.

Only, some pointed out that his arguments were undermined slightly by the fact he was posting all of them using an Apple product.

Mike Sington of NBCUniversal posted a screenshot showing Musk’s tweets with the "Twitter for iPhone" tag, adding: “Elon Musk complaining about Apple while on an iPhone.”

It might not otherwise be so relevant, but Musk has accused people of hypocrisy over similar things recently.

He racked up 1.3million likes after criticising people on the social media site by writing: “I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter.”

By that same principle, wouldn’t he take the mickey out of people who criticise Apple while using Apple products too?

Maybe if Musk really wants to stick it to Apple, he should consider switching to Android.

It all comes after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter Apple began pulling advertising from the platform, along with other companies , due to loosening moderation. Musk has promised "free speech" on Twitter and unbanned several controversial accounts .

He also criticised Apple for taking a 30 per cent fee from all digital content purchased in an iPhone app. Musk posted a meme insinuating he would "go to war" with Apple rather than pay the 30 percent fee as he tries to make Twitter more profitable.

Related
Indy100

Monkey appears to 'telepathically' type using Elon Musk's Neuralink

A monkey has appeared to "telepathically" communicate exactly what it wants while using Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant.This occurred at Neuralink's Show and Tell Fall 2022 event on Wednesday (30 November).The event showcased monkeys with the brain implant doing many incredible tasks with the technology.This is where Sake, the monkey in question, comes in.In a video shared on Twitter by @cb_doge, a UI/UX designer at Dogecoin Foundation and Dogecoin Inc, Sake could seemingly type out a sentence about the kind of snack he wanted to munch on.But Sake wasn't physically typing what he wanted to eat on the computer -...
The Week

Troubled union: Apple's China problem

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: As China's COVID-lockdown protests spread, Apple is finally being forced to address its dependence on Beijing, said Tim Culpan in Bloomberg. Last week, fighting broke out at a massive factory complex nicknamed "iPhone City" in Zhengzhou, where footage of violent scenes showed "white-clad storm troopers in protective gear beating people, while hordes of workers fight back." For weeks, workers had been "confined to their dorms, starved of reliable information, denied adequate food, and fearing for their safety." The 200,000-person industrial metropolis is owned by Taiwan's Foxconn, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

People are being bombarded with Twitter ads after AdBlock 'stops blocking'

People on social media platforms don't always want to see promotional content or other advertisements on their feeds.So they opt for browser-blocking extensions like AdBlock. Adblock was developed in 2009 by Michael Gundlach and allows users to block elements from being displayed on their screens. It's also free to download and use and can be added to Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge browsers.But now, it seems that users on Twitter who use AdBlock are being bombarded with ads on the platform - and they're not pleased.One person wrote: "My AdBlock used to block all of Twitter's...
Indy100

An iconic Elon Musk tweet hangs in Twitter HQ lobby today

Nothing says 'this is my company' more than printing out large versions of your silly tweets and hanging them on the walls of your office building, for all to see.Especially when that company is Twitter and the boss is the king of trolling, Elon MuskSign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDave Beckett, a site reliability engineer at Twitter posted a photo of a wall at Twitter HQ in San Francisco that had three large printouts of tweets framed. The first, a tweet from Twitter in 2021 that reads, "hello literally everyone." The company tweeted it after Meta faced...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indy100

Everyone's Spotify Wrapped has dropped and the memes are amazing

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday as people excitedly shared their Spotify Wrapped and posted memes joking about the momentous day. Since 2016, Spotify has given users a chance to review their annual listening habits with Spotify Wrapped. Not only does the music-streaming service send users data about their top five streamed artists and songs, but it provides a playlist of their top 100 songs of the year. The marketing campaign is a highly anticipated moment in a Spotify user's year.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut it has also become a highly anticipated moment in any internet user's...
