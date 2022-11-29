ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Workplace Trends for 2023

Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
6 Tips to Stay Focused When Working Remotely

Working remotely has its perks, but also setbacks. It can give employees the flexibility they need but can also be distracting. Whether you’re a traveler or just trying to get a change of scenery within your city, staying focused can serve as a challenge. John Boitnott from The Entrepreneur gives advice on how to stay focused.
Eight Job Boards for Remote Work

Remote work is becoming increasingly popular, especially since the onset of the pandemic. However, you might have to do some extra digging to find the company and the gig that works for you. Here’s eight job boards to find remote work, according to I Like to Dabble. This online...
Let SCORE Help You With All Things E-Commerce

The following upcoming webinars, pre-recorded webinars, and articles can offer eCommerce help to better understand how to operate your business online. How To Build a Website for Your Business – Live Q&A. Expert presenters will answer all of your questions about building and maintaining a website at this free...
CHESTER, PA
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?

Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and in the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success

Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
MEDIA, PA
