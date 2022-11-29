Read full article on original website
Four Workplace Trends for 2023
Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
6 Tips to Stay Focused When Working Remotely
Working remotely has its perks, but also setbacks. It can give employees the flexibility they need but can also be distracting. Whether you’re a traveler or just trying to get a change of scenery within your city, staying focused can serve as a challenge. John Boitnott from The Entrepreneur gives advice on how to stay focused.
Eight Job Boards for Remote Work
Remote work is becoming increasingly popular, especially since the onset of the pandemic. However, you might have to do some extra digging to find the company and the gig that works for you. Here’s eight job boards to find remote work, according to I Like to Dabble. This online...
Let SCORE Help You With All Things E-Commerce
The following upcoming webinars, pre-recorded webinars, and articles can offer eCommerce help to better understand how to operate your business online. How To Build a Website for Your Business – Live Q&A. Expert presenters will answer all of your questions about building and maintaining a website at this free...
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?
Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and in the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
Penn State Brandywine alumna, student excels in entrepreneurship pitch competition
Participants in the Brandywine LaunchBox Idea TestLab pitch competition were Tyler Mansmann, Khalid Jordan, Daniel Jackson, Maggie Jaramillo, Olivia Shiner King and Ashlee Catona (not pictured). Mansmann, Jordan and Catona are current Brandywine students; King is an alumna. A Penn State Brandywine alumna and a current student were the top...
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success
Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
