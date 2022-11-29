ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student

Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designs. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall. Villanova University student Michael Tufankjian, owner of License Plate Designs, turns images...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO.Today

It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success

Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service

Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Live Nativity and Holiday Concerts at Neumann University

Neumann University will capture the Christmas spirit with a live nativity re-enactment on Dec. 4 and holiday concerts on Dec. 1 and 2. The university’s annual live nativity is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, 6:15 PM, on the lawn of the Mirenda Center on Convent Road. The program is free and open to the public.
ASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy