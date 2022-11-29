Read full article on original website
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
Penn State Brandywine alumna, student excels in entrepreneurship pitch competition
Participants in the Brandywine LaunchBox Idea TestLab pitch competition were Tyler Mansmann, Khalid Jordan, Daniel Jackson, Maggie Jaramillo, Olivia Shiner King and Ashlee Catona (not pictured). Mansmann, Jordan and Catona are current Brandywine students; King is an alumna. A Penn State Brandywine alumna and a current student were the top...
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student
Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designs. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall. Villanova University student Michael Tufankjian, owner of License Plate Designs, turns images...
It’s Giving Tuesday at PIT: Help a Student Find Success
Your gift to PIT will help fill a gap in funding most students have when trying to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid. Your gift to the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media (PIT) provides academic scholarships and additional financial assistance for those students experiencing short-term hardships.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom. Lenape is the language of her ancestors and it is...
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
Aftershock Film Focusing on Black Maternal Health Crisis Screened Dec. 2 at Widener University
The Foundation for Delaware County, in partnership with Baby’s 1st Project partners, announces a screening of the documentary, Aftershock, Friday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 PM at Widener University.
CCRES Staff Recognized by Board Members for Outstanding Service
Ron, a CCRES Behavior Analyst, is shown with his family. He was one of four staffers recognized for outstanding service. Four CCRES staff members were recognized last June and four more were recognized in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Live Nativity and Holiday Concerts at Neumann University
Neumann University will capture the Christmas spirit with a live nativity re-enactment on Dec. 4 and holiday concerts on Dec. 1 and 2. The university’s annual live nativity is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, 6:15 PM, on the lawn of the Mirenda Center on Convent Road. The program is free and open to the public.
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
Villanova Girl Recalls ‘Nutcracker’ Ballet Experience
Radnor High School junior Lauren Meyer performed in five shows of “The Nutcracker” ballet recently alongside professionals from the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society, reports the CBS 3 staff for CBS 3. The ballet company has put on the show annually for over 30 years. Meyer, 16, of...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: French Manor Home for Sale in Newtown Square
A stunning French manor home on 1.2 extraordinary acres with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This lovely residence exudes a refined luxury that is both perfect for families and marvelous for entertaining. The home impresses from the onset with its...
Moorestown Mansion Most Expensive Home Ever Listed in South Jersey
A mega-mansion in Moorestown that recently hit the market for a whopping $24.95 million is officially the most expensive home ever listed in South Jersey, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 44,000-square-foot estate is owned by the former husband-and-wife leaders of Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Dr. Calvin H....
Falcon Treated for Injury in Wayne After Nesting for 10 Years in Downtown Harrisburg, has Died
A falcon nesting in downtown Harrisburg for more than a decade, recently treated for a dislocated shoulder at Radnor Veterinary Hospital in Wayne, has died, writes Amy Marchiano for the Republican & Herald in Pottsville, as reported in yahoo.com. The 13-year-old female peregrine falcon was treated by Dr. Len Donato...
