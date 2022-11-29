10 Trends That Will Help Your Resume Stand Out

Image via iStock.

In today’s highly competitive job market, it can be difficult to make your resume stand out, or even be looked at.

Here are 10 resume trends to consider when crafting your own, according to FinancesOnline.com:

1. Field-Specific

In order to prove that you’re qualified, make sure you tailor your resume to the specific field.

2. Short & Sweet

Despite having a wealth of experience, going an extra page on your resume can set you back.

3. Social Media

Prospective employers will be scanning your online presence, so keep your Twitter professional.

4. Tech Skills

Keeping up to date on new technology used in the workplace demonstrates adaptability.

5. Dynamic Words

Action verbs show off your skills and stand out to recruiters. Using numbers as indicators of success also gives hiring managers a good idea of your achievements.

6. Let Your Personality Shine Through

Recruiters are looking for specific qualities in a prospective employee.

7. Compatibility with ATS Scanning

Many companies use applicant tracking systems (ATS) software for relevant keywords. Word documents or plain-text resumes are the best for pushing through.

8. Format

The following three formats the most commonly used are: reverse chronological, functional, and combined.

9. Avoiding Mistakes

Keep in mind some of the things that you should avoid on a resume including; spelling mistakes, grammatical errors, unprofessional e-mails and outdated information.

10. Online Resume Builders

If you need a second set of (digital eyes) and want to use professional tools to ensure your resume stands out, these online tools can help you.

Read more about how to create an effective resume on FinancesOnline.com.

Professor Heather Austin gives advice on how to write an incredible resume.

Bucks County Community College, the sponsor of BUCKSCO. Today — Career Corner, is a public community college with over 9,500 full- and part-time students.

Both affordable and centrally located for people in and around the Bucks County area, the school has three main campuses in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, allowing students to attend throughout the area.

For those just starting their paths in higher education, or returning to school after a prolonged absence, Bucks County Community College offers over 90 academic programs within seven Academic Departments.

The school’s 43 Associate’s Degree programs prepare students to pursue either a career or their Bachelor’s degrees after graduation.

Learn more about Bucks County Community College here.