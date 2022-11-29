Read full article on original website
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Patrick Henry in China
"Give me liberty or give me death." Protesters in cities throughout China were actually chanting Patrick Henry's revolutionary war cry from 1775 this week, as tens of thousands poured into the streets in defiance of the authoritarian regime in Beijing. The demonstrators, mostly young, chanted "We don't want emperors!" and held up blank pieces of paper to symbolize their inability to speak freely. Thus far, President Xi Jinping has not ordered a violent crackdown, but police cleared streets and photographed protesters' faces. Those images will be fed into China's Orwellian face-recognition database, which tracks every citizen's cellphone and monitors everything...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Biden's "made in America" push alienates allies
French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington has been a showcase of warmth and unity except on one key issue: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Macron reportedly denounced to U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday as "super aggressive" toward European companies. Why it matters: President Biden wants the U.S. to...
Group Thwarted Trying To Take Banksy Street Art In Ukraine
The elusive street artist's mural of a woman in a gas mask is now under police protection.
Why Zelensky thinks Putin won't use nukes on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he does not think Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons. Driving the news: "He is very dependent on the people of Russia and he wants to remain alive, so I don't think he's going to use nuclear weapons," Zelensky said during the New York Times DealBook Summit.
Biden, appearing with Macron, zeroes in on holding Russia accountable
President Biden vowed that the U.S. and France would work alongside their allies to hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Why it matters: This is the first state visit of the Biden administration and comes after...
Financial fraud charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou dismissed
A federal judge on Friday dismissed charges of financial fraud against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer. Why it matters: The move concludes a yearslong dispute involving the Justice Department's 2019 indictment, which accused Meng of violating Iran trade sanctions. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly dismissed Meng's...
Biden: U.S. focus on job creation won't come "at the expense of Europe"
President Biden defended his administration's economic policies during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, but vowed that he would not do so "at the expense of Europe." Driving the news: The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and Chips and Science Act have concerned European leaders...
UN adds French baguette to world heritage list
France's staple bread, the baguette, was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list on Wednesday following a vote by the body to recognize the "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread." The big picture: The U.N. cultural body defines intangible cultural heritage as not only monuments or collections of objects...
Governments seek ways to avert quantum's encryption apocalypse
The U.S. is barreling toward a quantum computing future, but until it’s here, it's unknown if all the investments and time spent preparing the country’s cybersecurity will pay off. The big picture: Experts have long feared quantum computing would allow foreign adversaries and hackers to crack the otherwise...
