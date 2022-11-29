REAL ESTATE | Washington County agenda to discuss “renovation, demolition, closure” of Samaritan Home

Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Cedar Community’s Marketing team wins two 2022 National Aster Awards | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – “Cedar Community is honored to be recognized nationally in marketing and advertising among our long-term healthcare peers. It is truly a testament to our Cedar Community marketing champions who support the mission of the organization every day–providing talent, expertise, and a passion for what they do,” said Sarah Malchow, vice president of development.
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing makes generous donation to Wreaths Across America
West Bend, WI – A nice donation from the team at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing to Wreaths Across America. Members of the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post accepted the generous gift from Bill and Laurie Rate. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated...
whbl.com
Ozaukee County’s New Sheriff Sworn In
There’s a new sheriff in town – actually, in Ozaukee County. Newly-elected Sheriff Christy Knowles was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sandy Williams to her new position on Tuesday. She was elected to the post on November 8th, and will replace Sheriff James Johnson who did not run for another term.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Part 2 | Homeschooling newcomers find the keys to educational success
West Bend, WI – While homeschooling veterans in the community may have an abundance of experience to share, a local family has taken its first steps into home education and found it to be a perfect fit. Katrina Sickler of West Bend and her husband, Jason, of West Bend,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022
Kewaskum, WI – The annual Kewaskum Christmas Parade is Sunday, December 4, 2022. The theme is “Christmas in the Tropics”. THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S PARADE! Here is the. information you and your group will need for the parade. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The...
Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS
MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Raymond Peter Knapp, 79, of West Bend, WI
December 2, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Raymond Peter Knapp, of West Bend, WI, passed away at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse from a brain aneurysm on November 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carol (Galdick) Knapp and a brother, Ralph. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Allegra McCurtain and his brother Martin.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Winter street parking restrictions for Slinger, West Bend, Kewaskum, and Hartford, WI
Washington Co., WI – Winter street parking restrictions are going into effect in Slinger. According to Slinger Police: The Village of Slinger under municipal ordinance 460-2 has the following restrictions in regards to Winter Parking:. From November 1 to April 15, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation uncovers Fox Valley meth ring, ‘enough to kill every resident in Fond du Lac County’
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation in and around Fond du Lac County resulted in a $1 million methamphetamine ring, with ties to both Wisconsin and Michigan. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police Department held a joint press conference with...
Timothy Olson denies allegations he preyed on women
While criminal charges are pending, Timothy Olson relayed a message through family denying the allegations he preyed on women through dating apps.
