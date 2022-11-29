Read full article on original website
Separate yard materials collection in Baltimore County to end in December, resume in April
TOWSON, MD—The separate collection of yard materials (for Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their collection schedules) will halt in December, and will resume in April 2023. The date of the last 2022 “Y” day varies among collection schedules. Residents should refer to their particular schedule...
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
State Roundup: Hogan raises $1.7 million at gala, “never been more concerned” about future of country
HOGAN @ GALA: NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT: Gov. Larry Hogan, stopping short of announcing an upcoming run for president or even an exploratory committee, told supporters Wednesday he’s “never been more concerned about the direction of our nation” and would make a decision about a potential campaign after he leaves office. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
Baltimore County launches community organization to revitalize Liberty Road
About $600,000 of federal COVID-related funds will be used to launch a community group to help revitalize the Liberty Road corridor in Randallstown.
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Self-dealing, political payback and drift
The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis
Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force
Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February
BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
City settles lawsuit against chemical company accused of contaminating water
Baltimore City will collect part of a $537.5 million settlement from a 2019 federal class action lawsuit filed against chemical maker Monsanto, Solutia Inc.
St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County
Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December
BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...
After pension bill vetoed what does Nick Mosby's future in office look like?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Nick Mosby has served as Baltimore City Council President for nearly two years now, and some say his track record has been tumultuous. Not long after Mosby was sworn in he started making headlines after a $45,000 tax lien against his home was revealed. Mosby initially...
Mayor Scott questions effort to change requirements for Baltimore City Council pension plan
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that he did not support altering the pension plan for elected city officials. Scott said in a letter to City Council President Nick Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials from 12 years to 8 years."At this time . . . I cannot in good conscience sign City Council Bill 22-0292 into law without the benefit of a complete and thorough analysis," he said.In an 8-5 vote on Nov. 21, the city council approved the decision to reduce the number of years needed...
Baltimore Mayor Vetoes Contentious Bill That Would Make Elected Officials Eligible For Pension Earlier
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would allow city elected officials to collect pension after serving eight years instead of 12, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Scott’s decision follows a letter from Baltimore’s Board of Ethics requesting the mayor hold off on moving the measure forward due to a potential ethics violation.
Portion of Route 29 in Howard County closed because of serious crash
BALTIMORE - A major road in Ellicott City was shut down because of a serious crash involving three cars. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40. Officials say the northbound lanes will remain closed for an "extended period of time." Three people...
