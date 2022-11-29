ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wypr.org

New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding

More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan raises $1.7 million at gala, “never been more concerned” about future of country

HOGAN @ GALA: NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT: Gov. Larry Hogan, stopping short of announcing an upcoming run for president or even an exploratory committee, told supporters Wednesday he’s “never been more concerned about the direction of our nation” and would make a decision about a potential campaign after he leaves office. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Self-dealing, political payback and drift

The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis

Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
OCEAN CITY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force

Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County

Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Drivers dispute E-ZPass process while toll penalty grace period pushed back to mid-December

BALTIMORE - Those who are delinquent on E-ZPass toll payments have another two weeks before they get blasted with fines.The Maryland Transportation Authority extended the E-ZPass grace period to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.It's good news for people who still have unpaid video tolls from the state.However, not everyone is happy with this process. Even though the customer assistance program deadline has been pushed back, on Thursday, there was still a line out of the door for most of the day at the Fort McHenry Tunnel customer service center.Most were waiting to pay their tolls, but some disputed toll fees and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott questions effort to change requirements for Baltimore City Council pension plan

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that he did not support altering the pension plan for elected city officials. Scott said in a letter to City Council President Nick Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials from 12 years to 8 years."At this time . . . I cannot in good conscience sign City Council Bill 22-0292 into law without the benefit of a complete and thorough analysis," he said.In an 8-5 vote on Nov. 21, the city council approved the decision to reduce the number of years needed...
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Mayor Vetoes Contentious Bill That Would Make Elected Officials Eligible For Pension Earlier

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would allow city elected officials to collect pension after serving eight years instead of 12, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Scott’s decision follows a letter from Baltimore’s Board of Ethics requesting the mayor hold off on moving the measure forward due to a potential ethics violation.
BALTIMORE, MD

