Read full article on original website
Related
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: Incumbent Kelly to run again for Peoria City Council as candidate filing deadline ends
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member is running for a second term. He filed his candidacy papers on the first day of filing, but At-Large Council Member John Kelly says on the last day of candidate filing Monday he’s running for a second term in next April’s election.
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
1027superhits.com
Investigation into illness outbreak at Washington Monical’s Pizza continues
WASHINGTON, Ill. – We’re starting to learn what it is that might have caused people to feel ill after eating at the Monical’s Pizza location in Washington within the last week or so. The Tazewell County Health Department says so far, laboratory tests have confirmed at least...
1027superhits.com
Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
1027superhits.com
Pekin names interim city manager
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s finance manager will now assume another role as the interim city manager. Bruce Marston will serve in this role for at least 90 days, while the search for a permanent manager continues. With both positions, he receives a salary of $151,000, which is less...
1027superhits.com
Peoria social-emotional learning program receives criticism over diversity
PEORIA, Ill. — A newer social-emotional learning program, which was implemented with much fanfare by Peoria Public School leaders, has more recently come under scrutiny over its perceived lack of proper diversity, among other criticism. District 150 Board of Education member Dr. Anni Reinking was the person to lend...
1027superhits.com
Washington pizzeria temporarily closed due to food-borne illness reports
WASHINGTON, Ill. -Local health officials say more than 150 cases of a foodborne illness are causing one area location of a popular pizza chain to close down. The Tazewell County Health Department says Monical’s Pizza in Washington will be closed until at least tomorrow (Tuesday). Complaints started coming in...
1027superhits.com
Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
1027superhits.com
Experts: Local gas prices continue declines
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices are still high, but they’re still not as high as they were even a few months ago. Both AAA and GasBuddy.com report declines in the price of a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria area. GasBuddy says their average based on surveys is...
Comments / 0