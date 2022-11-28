ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Police investigate fatal accident outside Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a fatal car-versus-pedestrian accident downtown outside the Peoria Civic Center. Police closed the area of Jefferson Street from Fulton to Liberty around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday as the Bradley Braves men’s basketball team was getting ready to play Northern Iowa in Carver Arena, with numerous squad cars and Peoria Fire equipment on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Pekin names interim city manager

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin’s finance manager will now assume another role as the interim city manager. Bruce Marston will serve in this role for at least 90 days, while the search for a permanent manager continues. With both positions, he receives a salary of $151,000, which is less...
PEKIN, IL
1027superhits.com

Peoria social-emotional learning program receives criticism over diversity

PEORIA, Ill. — A newer social-emotional learning program, which was implemented with much fanfare by Peoria Public School leaders, has more recently come under scrutiny over its perceived lack of proper diversity, among other criticism. District 150 Board of Education member Dr. Anni Reinking was the person to lend...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Washington pizzeria temporarily closed due to food-borne illness reports

WASHINGTON, Ill. -Local health officials say more than 150 cases of a foodborne illness are causing one area location of a popular pizza chain to close down. The Tazewell County Health Department says Monical’s Pizza in Washington will be closed until at least tomorrow (Tuesday). Complaints started coming in...
WASHINGTON, IL
1027superhits.com

Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Experts: Local gas prices continue declines

PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices are still high, but they’re still not as high as they were even a few months ago. Both AAA and GasBuddy.com report declines in the price of a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria area. GasBuddy says their average based on surveys is...
PEORIA, IL

