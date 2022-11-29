ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

KCCI.com

Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
IOWA CITY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal

Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa WR Johnson enters transfer portal

(Iowa City) -- Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson has entered the transfer portal. Johnson announced his intentions via social media on Thursday morning. He missed most of the 2022 season due to injury after 352 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Johnson has four years of eligibility remaining.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Linn County Fair Announces Jo Dee Messina Concert for 2023

The Linn County Fair will be welcoming Jo Dee Messina to the stage next summer. The fair announced on Friday morning that the 90’s country star will perform at the Linn County Fair in Central City on Friday night, June 30th, along with special guest Drew Parker. Tickets will...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason

You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Window Walk 2022 Preview

Dave Wakefield and a special guest join us for a preview of the BIG event tomorrow night in downtown Machester!
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Another At Work Winner!

Big congratulations to Nancy Henkenius of Holistic Blessing…our newest winner in our At Work Network!. To Nancy was delivered a dozen delicious cupcakes from Aunt Emmy’s. You can win too. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH every Wednesday morning. Tell us who you are and where you’re listening.
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Celebrates Holidays with Annual Window Walk

The Manchester community celebrated the holidays Thursday night with the Chamber’s Annual Window Walk. Over the past 35 years, it’s become a tradition – with live window scenes in downtown businesses, old fashioned horse & carriage rides and the sounds of carolers and Christmas music filling the downtown streets.
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Chamber Hosting 35th Annual Window Walk

The Manchester Chamber is hosting the 35th Annual Window Walk and Static Christmas Parade tonight in downtown Manchester. Chamber Director Dave Wakefield says they’re ready for festive night. And one of the recent additions to the Window Walk that makes the event so magical are the free horse carriage...
MANCHESTER, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Strong cold front hits tonight, wind advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s south. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the 20s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim with a small chance on Monday. Have a good weekend!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Jingle Bright Holiday Lights Returns to Delaware County Fairgrounds

The Delaware County Fairgrounds kicked off the holiday season last night with their opening night of “Jingle Bright Holiday Lights”. Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer says they’re excited to add something new to this year’s drive-thru light display – a walk-thru area. Last night, cars poured...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Starmont Volleyball Team Donates to Help RMC Cancer Patients

Members of the Starmont volleyball team paid a visit to Regional Medical Center in Manchester last week, presenting the hospital’s Radiology Department with a $3,000 check for their “Pink Support Bags” fund. This fund allows radiology staff to purchase gift cards, comfort items and other things to...
MANCHESTER, IA

