KCCI.com
Clark's monster night not enough as No. 10 Iowa falls at home
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Johnson and Saniya Rivers each scored 22 points to help No. 12 North Carolina State overcome a 45-point effort from Caitlin Clark and beat No. 10 Iowa 94-81 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Thursday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Iowa Football Commits Stat Pack: Full season stats for Hawkeyes' commits in 2023 and 2024 classes
OL Kadyn Proctor - Southeast Polk took home the Class 5A State Championship in the state of Iowa. Proctor helped lead the Rams to a 12-1 record and their second straight state title. The Rams had 3,364 total rushing yards as a team and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. On defense, Proctor had 10 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Even After McNamara News, Another Iowa WR Hits the Portal
Yet another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. As he announced on Twitter this morning, Arland Bruce IV, one of Iowa's most versatile playmakers and their second-most productive wide receiver in 2022, is moving on. The news comes after scholarship players quarterback Alex Padilla, fellow wide receiver Keagan Johnson,...
kmaland.com
Iowa WR Johnson enters transfer portal
(Iowa City) -- Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson has entered the transfer portal. Johnson announced his intentions via social media on Thursday morning. He missed most of the 2022 season due to injury after 352 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. Johnson has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Iowa Vs. Duke Matchup Is About More Than Just Basketball
When Iowa takes the floor against Duke next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City it will be a big moment for Hawkeye basketball fans. But Iowa being a part of the Jimmy V Classic means more than just a great game. It means crucial funding to help fight childhood cancer.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players
The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Fair Announces Jo Dee Messina Concert for 2023
The Linn County Fair will be welcoming Jo Dee Messina to the stage next summer. The fair announced on Friday morning that the 90’s country star will perform at the Linn County Fair in Central City on Friday night, June 30th, along with special guest Drew Parker. Tickets will...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Window Walk 2022 Preview
Dave Wakefield and a special guest join us for a preview of the BIG event tomorrow night in downtown Machester!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another At Work Winner!
Big congratulations to Nancy Henkenius of Holistic Blessing…our newest winner in our At Work Network!. To Nancy was delivered a dozen delicious cupcakes from Aunt Emmy’s. You can win too. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH every Wednesday morning. Tell us who you are and where you’re listening.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Celebrates Holidays with Annual Window Walk
The Manchester community celebrated the holidays Thursday night with the Chamber’s Annual Window Walk. Over the past 35 years, it’s become a tradition – with live window scenes in downtown businesses, old fashioned horse & carriage rides and the sounds of carolers and Christmas music filling the downtown streets.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Chamber Hosting 35th Annual Window Walk
The Manchester Chamber is hosting the 35th Annual Window Walk and Static Christmas Parade tonight in downtown Manchester. Chamber Director Dave Wakefield says they’re ready for festive night. And one of the recent additions to the Window Walk that makes the event so magical are the free horse carriage...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
KCRG.com
Strong cold front hits tonight, wind advisory issued
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s south. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the 20s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim with a small chance on Monday. Have a good weekend!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Branson comes to Manchester
Kyle Palmer is here to talk about a BIG weekend of entertainment coming to town in a couple weeks!
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Jingle Bright Holiday Lights Returns to Delaware County Fairgrounds
The Delaware County Fairgrounds kicked off the holiday season last night with their opening night of “Jingle Bright Holiday Lights”. Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer says they’re excited to add something new to this year’s drive-thru light display – a walk-thru area. Last night, cars poured...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Starmont Volleyball Team Donates to Help RMC Cancer Patients
Members of the Starmont volleyball team paid a visit to Regional Medical Center in Manchester last week, presenting the hospital’s Radiology Department with a $3,000 check for their “Pink Support Bags” fund. This fund allows radiology staff to purchase gift cards, comfort items and other things to...
