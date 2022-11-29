CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a milder day for everyone with highs into the upper 40s northeast to mid-50s south. The wind will still be gusty from the south today, but the main focus comes tonight as a cold front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area tonight and gusts of 40-50 mph remain possible as this front blows through. If you have any delicate holiday light displays, these may be affected. While this is a strong front, the chance of precipitation remains very low and the main impact is the wind and the sharp temperature drop. Look for a colder Saturday with highs only into the 20s, then a rebound to the 40s for Sunday. Next week, precipitation chances look slim with a small chance on Monday. Have a good weekend!

