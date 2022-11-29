Read full article on original website
Dave Mustaine’s guitar tech appears to show first look at signature Gibson Les Paul
Dave Mustaine‘s guitar tech seems to have given fans a first look at a Mustaine signature Les Paul. A recent Instagram post from Mustaine’s guitar tech Bryan Jones showed off what seems to be a Gibson Les Paul with Dave Mustaine’s signature fret markers and 24 frets. No further details have been released at this time, but the guitar appears to sport Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan pickups.
A new hit Netflix series once again features a Metallica track
Another one of Metallica’s hit songs has been featured in a hugely popular Netflix series once again – this time it’s Nothing Else Matters. Metallica classic Master Of Puppets appeared on Netflix’s Stranger Things earlier this year, with loveable metalhead character Eddie Munson performing an epic rendition of the song in the dark world of the Upside Down. The showdown catapulted the song back into popularity leading to its first entry on the charts 36 years after its release.
Nickelback guitarist says metalheads are “protective” of the genre
Nickelback’s guitarist Ryan Peake has spoken on the “protective” nature of metalheads when it comes to what is defined as metal. The band released their new album Get Rollin’ last month (November), and some listeners originally believed the band were opting for a heavier sound due to the teaser they put out for single San Quentin.
The Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha takes on role as composer for That ‘90s Show
James Iha, guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins, has taken on a role as composer for the upcoming Netflix series, That ‘90s Show. Given that the band were thriving back in the 90s, with records Siamese Dream (1993), Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and more, it does make a lot of sense for Iha to soundtrack a show for the era that saw them in all their glory.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Mick Jagger Questioned Why Martin Scorsese Uses “Gimme Shelter” In So Many Movies
Martin Scorsese has made no secret of the fact that he’s a huge fan of the Rolling Stones and uses their music in many of the films he directs. In fact, he’s used used the song “Gimme Shelter” so often that Mick Jagger, lead singer of the band, started to notice. You may recall hearing the popular song in Goodfellas, Casino, and The Departed, three of Martin’s most iconic movies.
Neil Young will only tour if it’s environmentally sustainable: “If I’m ever going to do it, I want to make sure that everything is clean”
Neil Young has revealed that if he were to tour again, he would want to ensure that it is environmentally sustainable – from travel, to merch and even food sold at the venue. The musician has previously said he’s not keen on touring due to COVID-19 in response to...
The Big Review: Manson MB-2 – the ultimate Matt Bellamy signature guitar?
Most of the Manson electric guitars in the wild are those that are created and manufactured by Indonesian manufacturer Cor-Tek; part of the collaboration between Cort and Manson to create an affordable line of the renowned T-style design. However, aside from that successful partnership, Manson Guitar Works continues to be a British company that has forged a long-lasting reputation of producing very high-quality boutique guitars. Given the profile of the artist they are most famously associated – who now owns a majority share in the brand – in the recent past they have been defined as the company that produces Matt Bellamy’s signature guitars, and to that end for 2022 Manson have produced a limited edition of two UK-built Matt Bellamy signature models — the DL-2 and the MB-2 – the latter, and our review model, is based on a limited-run special edition model from 2012.
Rob Cavestany of Death Angel releases star-shaped Jackson Signature Pro Series model
Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany has launched a uniquely shaped Signature Pro Series model with Jackson Guitars. Cavestany began drawing up plans for the guitar back in the ‘80s, it has a 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fretboard, and a set of EMG pickups with an active 81 in the bridge and an HA in the neck.
Dean Guitars founder on the difference between Van Halen and Malmsteen: “great players, but no hit songs”
Dean Guitars founder Dean Zelinsky has opined on the difference between Eddie Van Halen and Yngwie Malmsteen as guitar musicians. In a new interview with Loudwire, Zelinsky argued that skill is not the only measurement of greatness, opining that becoming an iconic rock star takes much more than just becoming the world’s greatest bedroom guitar player. “Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix – all great players but reached iconic status due to their hit songs. Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa…great players, but no hit songs,” Zelinsky began.
Ibanez announces TOD10 and KRYS10 Polyphia signature models
Ibanez has announced their two new high-performance Polyphia signature model guitars, the TOD10 and KRYS10. The TOD10 is Tim Henson’s signature model and is available in metallic silver, and Scott LePage’s KRYS10 is available in metallic gold. Both guitars are equipped with Gotoh T1502 tremolo bridge and MG-T locking machine heads, while also sporting a Graph Tech nut and glow-in-the-dark side dots.
Lindsey Buckingham on Christine McVie’s passing: “I feel very lucky to have known her”
Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac has spoken on the death of friend and band mate Christine McVie, who passed away last Wednesday (30 November) aged 79. The news of McVie’s death was shared in a post to social media by her family, it read: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”
Bob Weir says Jerry Garcia was “disgusted” by hero-worshipping Grateful Dead fans
Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir has argued that idolisation of the band and frontman Jerry Garcia by fans ultimately killed him. In a new interview with The Washington Post, Weir spoke out against how fans projected an almost godlike reverence onto Garcia as the band’s frontman. “I won’t have it,” he told the outlet, expounding the belief that “The deification that those folks made of Jerry is basically what killed him.”
Christine McVie passes away at 79: Tributes from Fleetwood Mac, Eagles, and More
The music world is mourning the passing of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who passed away at 79 yesterday (30 November) The musician’s passing was confirmed in a statement shared to Facebook. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” it read.
Bad Religion guitarists talk bringing vintage Gibsons on the road: “It’s a player guitar and it’s beat up – as they should be”
Punk icons Brian Baker and Mike Dimkich of Bad Religion have gone on the record for their penchant for bringing vintage Gibsons out on tour. In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, the guitarists shared their opinion on the valuable instruments, which are often seen as collector’s items these days. In response to a question about tips for bringing the vintage guitars on tour, Dimkich nonchalantly replied, “One of them has multiple headstock breaks and repairs, so I don’t care so much. The other one I’d prefer it not get broken, but it’s a player guitar and it’s beat up – as they should be.”
Mojotone launches partnership with Fender for officially-licensed amp cabs and kits
Mojotone has launched an official partnership with Fender for its collections of 50s and 60s vintage amplifier cabinets and kits. The partnership was launched on 29 November and sees over 60 of the brand’s speaker cabinets and amp kits marketed as “Licensed by Fender”, with prices ranging from $327-$1,016.
