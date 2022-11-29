Read full article on original website
Ralph Norton
3d ago
uh oh, long island city is full of rich white people.. better do something about this fast Kathy and Eric or you might not get reelected next time. the blacks will always vote for you no matter how many children they lose but white people won't stand for it
Reply(1)
3
??
3d ago
It’s sad children can’t walk the streets because I have heard this many of times children get jumped by a group of kids/ if you’re children are running around with a bunch of children watch them ask them what are y’all doing? Parents we have to stick together and watch them just sad glad he’s ok
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
NBC New York
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack
Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx Man
BRONX - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with the bizarre fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx that was caught on tape. The victim was shot and then run over by his attackers as they drove away from the shooting.
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
Man slashed outside Bronx deli on Thanksgiving, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Bronx bodega on Thanksgiving, police said. The suspect and the 37-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of Joe’s Deli Grocery located at 1400 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 7:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim across the […]
‘Green Book’ actor found dead in the Bronx; man arrested for allegedly dumping body
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police identified a man whose body was dumped in the Bronx as “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga. The 60-year-old man’s body was found on the ground Oak Point Avenue on Monday, according to the NYPD. He’d suffered no obvious signs of trauma. Vallelonga may have died from an overdose, police […]
Man slashes subway rider in the face on Upper West Side
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used […]
Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Train-surfing 15-year-old boy falls off subway car, dies in Brooklyn
Police say a 15-year-old was killed while train surfing on a city subway.
NYPD: 14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in Tremont
Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday in Tremont.
Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
Man punched in face during robbery inside Brooklyn subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect that punched a man during a robbery inside a Brooklyn subway station last month, authorities said.
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
17-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 33-year-old in the Bronx: police
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night for fatally shooting a 33-year-old man in the Bronx in October, according to authorities. Police found Cortez Hinton unresponsive in his car on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
VIDEO: Bronx thief drives off in SUV with girl, 2, in backseat
The NYPD released video Wednesday of the suspect hopping in the Toyota Highlander at Bronxwood Avenue and E. 225th Street in the Wakefield section around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar
NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 6