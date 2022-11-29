NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.

