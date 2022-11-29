Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city 2023 budget addresses code violators
NEWBURGH – The 2023 Newburgh city budget adopted by the city council will add seven code enforcement officers to the very small staff in place now. The $63.78 million spending plan will beef up the department that has been understaffed and unable to adequately deal with the deplorable housing conditions in which many residents have to live.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Legislature gives final approval to 2023 budget
GOSHEN – The Orange County Legislature, Thursday, gave its final approval to the 2023 county budget of $897.6 million. The spending plan is “innovative and fiscally responsible and benefits our residents with the lowest tax rate in 46 years,” said Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli. “We will continue to find innovative ways to strengthen Orange County’s finances.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Workshop held for those applying for state’s low-income utility relief program
KINGSTON – A workshop was conducted Thursday at the YMCA in Kingston to help Central Hudson customers apply for New York State’s Low-Income Electric and Gas Relief Program. Advocates from the Public Utility Law Project (PULP) and Communities for Local Power conducted the workshop. “It’s needed more than...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh police commissioner pledges to address gun violence ‘head-on’
NEWBURGH – In the wake of this week’s raids and arrests of over a dozen suspects involved in violence in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, Newburgh City Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said he is making good on the promise he made when hired to “address gun violence head-on.”. He...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ohio man arrested for illegal gun possession
TOWN OF CHESTER – Police have arrested a Crooksville, Ohio man after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 94 in the Town of Chester and found to be in possession of a handgun. Town Police Officer Michael Dunlop, assigned to an impaired driving enforcement...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Home health aide charged with stealing over $14K from client
PLATTEKILL – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Plattekill woman with felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing money and property from a resident’s home in the Town of Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole approximately $14,000, jewelry and prescriptions from a victim’s home while she...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester police officer killed in auto accident
YONKERS – A Yonkers city police officer was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim, a sergeant, was a 24-year veteran of the department. Investigators said he was traveling westbound in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Franklin Street Complete Streets Project almost finished
KINGSTON – The Franklin Street Complete Streets Project in Kingston has reached substantial completion. The project spans the length of Franklin Street from Broadway to Wall Street, connecting two of Kingston’s most traveled thoroughfares. The project included new sidewalks, ADA-accessible ramps, bicycle infrastructure, crosswalks, and new street trees.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie woman fleeing from trooper crashes into town police vehicle
WAPPINGERS FALLS – Twenty-two-year-old Kaylee Espinosa is facing two misdemeanor charges and several traffic violations after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase northbound on Route 9 on the night of November 19, 2022. The pursuit began in the Town of Wappinger and ended when Espinosa, a Poughkeepsie resident, crashed into a Town of Poughkeepsie police cruiser that was attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe man charged with rape of minor over several years
MONROE – Police have arrested a 19-year-old Monroe man on a felony charge of rape in connection with sexual assaults of an underage person that occurred over several years. State Police and Monroe Village Police also charged Jon Pelcin with unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parolee arrested after domestic dispute involving knife
MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello have arrested a 30-year-old Monticello man who is on parole following a domestic dispute. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, police were called to a residence in the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village where the suspect, Anthony Ronald Torre, allegedly choked and placed a Kabar-style knife to the neck of a 32-year-old woman. He also allegedly used the knife to strike and destroy property inside the home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with stabbing expectant mom in abdomen
NEW ROCHELLE – A 19-year-old New Rochelle woman has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman twice in the abdomen. Fortunately for the expectant mother, the wounds were minor, New Rochelle Police said. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and released. Police canvassed...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man suffers serious facial wounds in knife attack (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Friday night after suffering serious stab wounds to his face. The incident occurred at 22 Montgomery Street in Poughkeepsie at approximately 8:08 p.m. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were first to arrive and immediately requested a Mobile Life ambulance to expedite their response...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Life sentence for Fallsburg man who murdered two-year-old
MONTICELLO – A Fallsburg man was sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Wednesday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 20 years on his conviction of murder in the death of two-year-old Amara Campbell at the Thunderbird Trailer Park in Woodbourne. Brian Owsinski, 26,...
Comments / 0