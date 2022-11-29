You know what I’ve been thinking? When someone throws for over 400 yards and totals six touchdowns, it’s probably good enough for the Item Player of the Week – Setalsingh’s second time receiving the award. On a Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving, it was Tech vs. KIPP at Manning Field with passionate fans on both sides. With more than 100 points scored throughout the 48 minutes, it was Setalsingh who made the biggest impact. He recorded two touchdowns of 70+ yards before you could even blink, and spread the ball around from beginning to end. As someone who’s covered the Panthers many, many times this season, he’s just a thrill to watch. He’s beyond confident in the pocket, and on the run – never panicking when a lineman twice his size charges towards him. From short strikes to deep bombs, what impresses me the most is the calming nature of his game. It’s like he’s just in the backyard. Setalsingh will try to rack up more scores this Saturday at a stadium where passing touchdowns are expected – that being Gillette Stadium when KIPP takes on Hull in the Division 8 Super Bowl. Juan, good week.

The post Item Player of the Week – Juan Setalsingh appeared first on Itemlive .