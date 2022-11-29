ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Your child's doctor may help find the cause of frequent bedwetting

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — “Nocturnal enuresis” — or nighttime bedwetting — at least twice weekly in children over five is a common problem and a potential source of embarrassment.

There are many reasons for it. Some children — so-called deep sleepers — can ignore or sleep through the urge. In these cases, a pediatrician might recommend an alarm, triggered by fluid, that wakes the child to use the bathroom. Medications like desmopressin can help.

Here are two key points: 14% of children improve each year without treatment, and a physician’s assessment and evaluation can help rule out underlying causes.

It is also quite important to address the potential embarrassment as children get older.

