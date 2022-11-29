Tickets on sale now for our 2022 holiday performance “Holiday Road” hosted December 2-4 at Ohio Dominican University’s Matesich Theatre. There is always something bound to happen when you're traveling for the holidays. A group of traveling performers end up stranded in a bus stop during a snowstorm just days away from the holiday season. How will they keep themselves entertained while they wait for their bus to be repaired? Why singing and dancing of course..

1 DAY AGO