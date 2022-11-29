Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
Christine's Christmas returns for the holiday season with final performance in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 19th Christine's Christmas concert returns this year for a final performance Saturday, December 10 at the Jo Ann Davidson Theater. The concert is held in memory of Christine Wilson, a young woman who along with four of her friends, tragically lost their lives in a house fire near Ohio State's campus in 2003.
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend
Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
Vaud-Villities Holiday Show
Tickets on sale now for our 2022 holiday performance “Holiday Road” hosted December 2-4 at Ohio Dominican University’s Matesich Theatre. There is always something bound to happen when you're traveling for the holidays. A group of traveling performers end up stranded in a bus stop during a snowstorm just days away from the holiday season. How will they keep themselves entertained while they wait for their bus to be repaired? Why singing and dancing of course..
Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park hosting 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park are hosting its 13th annual Holiday Pet Food Drive this weekend. The event is a way to collect pet supplies for seniors who are struggling financially and can't give their pets the items they need. The...
Columbus Fashion Alliance, Hot Pockets making cargo shorts with literal 'hot pockets'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Pockets is collaborating with the Columbus Fashion Alliance to make cargo shorts with a literal hot pocket. The shorts feature an insulated pocket which is labeled "hot" and "insert sandwich here." The other pocket is labeled "cold." “Wearing shorts in winter is a bold...
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
West Columbus man wants more city safety resources after rash of violence in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus man said more city security is needed in his neighborhood after a rash of violent crimes in his community. "The two suspects tried to carjack me, came from behind my house," paramedic Joe Whittington said. He said two suspects tried to steal...
OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
