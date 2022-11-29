ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther talks growth, crime, political future in one-on-one interview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 went one-on-one with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. The in-depth interview tackled everything from growth and development across the city to crime. ABC 6 also got insight on the mayor's political future and even his reaction to the resignation of Ohio State's president.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend

Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
COLUMBUS, OH
Vaud-Villities Holiday Show

Vaud-Villities Holiday Show

Tickets on sale now for our 2022 holiday performance “Holiday Road” hosted December 2-4 at Ohio Dominican University’s Matesich Theatre. There is always something bound to happen when you're traveling for the holidays. A group of traveling performers end up stranded in a bus stop during a snowstorm just days away from the holiday season. How will they keep themselves entertained while they wait for their bus to be repaired? Why singing and dancing of course..
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU President's resignation continues to cause shock waves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another day has passed without answers as to why Ohio State’s President is stepping down. Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning, but so far nobody’s talking about why. Ohio State’s 16th president is only halfway through her five-year contract. Well-know Buckeye pundit and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH

