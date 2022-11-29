Oconee Co schedules session for focus on Comprehensive Plan

Oconee County Commissioners set December 13 as the date for a forum that will update work on the latest draft of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The session will take place at Oconee Veterans Park.

From the Oconee Co government website...

You are invited to provide feedback for the Oconee County Joint Comprehensive Plan update on December 13 in the Oconee Veterans Park Community Building’s Large Meeting Room. This meeting will be a Future Land Use Charrette where you will help plan the future growth and development of the county through a small group land use exercise. Your feedback is important, and we hope you can add your thoughts to the information we have already received through focus groups and a community survey. Two meeting times will offered on Tuesday, December 13.

Meeting Date & Times: December 13 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meeting Location: Oconee Veterans Park – Large Meeting Room

As you may be aware, Oconee County (coordinating with Bishop, Bogart, North High Shoals, and Watkinsville) has begun the process of updating the Comprehensive Plan. The State requires this update every five years, and the last update was in 2018. The Comprehensive Plan is a policy document that guides local government decisions related to development. This Future Land Use Charrette will include a brief overview of existing conditions and community survey results prior to the future land use discussion.

After this Future Land Use Charrette, the process of drafting the Comprehensive Plan update document will begin, leading to a draft plan public presentation in early 2023. We sincerely hope you will be able to take the time to provide support through your expertise and knowledge about your community.

Oconee Veterans Park is located at 3500A Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville.

