Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO