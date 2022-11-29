Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
KC Council Calls Progress “On Time” on KC Jail
Progress continues on time at the Knox County Jail expansion on Old Decker Road. Work continues on the three-phase project to expand the Jail and construct a new Community Corrections center. The project is about a year from completion. The Knox County Council has been responsible for financing the Jail...
wzdm.com
Knox, Daviess County Foundations Offering Scholarships
Donors to the Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are making scholarship awards available again this year through the Community Scholarship Program. Students may apply for one or more scholarships, if they meet the eligibility requirements. Details about each scholarship and the application are posted on the Foundation’s website at...
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
wamwamfm.com
Grant Awarded To Renovate the Historical Brett-Burton House in Washington
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced 10 properties across the state will be awarded almost $730,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehab historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Among those receiving funds were Dusty Davis and Ryan Dashner with D. Davis Construction for the renovation of the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house was built by Matthew Brett in 1850 and later converted in 1910 by Jesse Burton. The building was used as the Liverpool Lodge #110 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for 80 years. This property is planned to be available for the public to enjoy, possibly as a restaurant and meeting space. The project will include the restoration of the porch, the original wood windows, the exterior doors, and the removal of non-historic features.
wzdm.com
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
wzdm.com
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
WTHI
"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare. It happens to be right where they work. Andrew Wring gets his sons ready to go every morning like many parents. While a lot of parents drop their kids off at daycare,...
wzdm.com
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
wzdm.com
VU Mid-Year Commencement Set for Tomorrow
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The mid-year grads come from 63 Indiana counties, 24 states, and four countries. University...
WTHI
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
wzdm.com
A New Kind of Job Fair is Coming to 1972 Center Next Week
Job seekers and job providers alike are invited to attend the annual “Job-a-Palooza” on Wednesday, December 7th. The job fair will be held at the 1972 Center on Old Wheatland Road. The event is presented by the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says...
WTHI
Vigo County Republican Brenda Wilson files complaint against two fellow Republicans, Chris Switzer and Brad Newman
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County councilwoman has filed a complaint with the 8th District GOP office. It's against fellow Republicans, County commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman. County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is saying that Switzer and Newman violated party rules. Both Switzer and Newman are...
vincennespbs.org
CodeRED Test Happening Today
The local EMA will test their CodeRED system today. Knox County Emergency Management says those registered to get calls and messages from the system who reside in the Edwardsport area will get a call or text about 3-pm today. Officials are testing the system with Duke Energy at Edwardsport to...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
Disciplinary charges filed against Gibson County judge
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Gibson Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey F. Meade. A news release says the Commission alleges four counts of misconduct related to the handling of specific paternity and Child in Need of Services (CHINS) cases. Judge Meade is permitted (but not […]
14news.com
Pat Koch to receive the 2022 Sachem Award, state’s highest honor
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will honor community leader and volunteer Pat Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Friday, Dec. 2. It will be at 10:30 a.m. CT at Heritage Hills High School’s Will Koch Family Auditorium. The...
wzdm.com
$12 Million Housing Development Underway in Washington
A $12 million housing project featuring townhouses and single-family homes now has homes built and sales in progress in the city of Washington, marking the third major housing project begun in 2022. RJ Community Builders LLC, owned and operated by local Washington natives Ross Wade and Jeff Steimel, are building...
wzdm.com
Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park
The City of Vincennes’ 39th Annual Christmas in the Park continues tonight (Saturday) from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Gregg Park. Instead of the parade driving past you, you will be driving by the parade from the warmth of your own vehicle. Gregg Park is located at 22-04 Washington...
