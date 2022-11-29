Read full article on original website
The OG Warzone is 'on life support', and it's not looking good
Modern Warfare II may be a colossal success, but Warzone 2.0 is splitting opinion. On the whole, players do seem to be enjoying Activision’s latest battle royale - particularly the proximity chat - but Warzone 2.0 also has its fair share of faults. The new Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode isn’t exactly what fans were hoping for and some are even paying to avoid it.
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reportedly Be Free Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Crocodile Nearly Eats Worker in Australia
For Australian tradesman Marcus Kane, Tuesday morning started like any other. After getting ready for the day, he hopped in his truck and left for work, his friends soon following behind. As they made their way down a dirt road in the Northern Territory, however, the men saw something massive lying amid the tire tracks. Slowly driving closer, they realized it was a truly enormous saltwater crocodile, its scaled body stretching almost the full width of the road.
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unconventional R-rated fairy tale hacks and slashes towards the streaming throne
Disney may have held the monopoly on fairy tales for what feels like forever, but the Mouse House has never lent its name to anything quite like The Princess before. It technically falls under the banner of being one of the company’s classic princess movies, seeing as the story revolves around Joey King’s monarch-in-waiting refusing to be married off against her will to a nefarious villain that’s threatening to overthrow her entire kingdom with one solitary “I do.”
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
One of the best FPS games of all time is free right now
Bringing the end of the year together with a bang, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering eight games in its subscription service including one of the best first person shooters in the business. Amazon Prime Gaming has handed out some winners in the past, such as Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Middle-earth:...
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
5 Disney songs inspired me to become a world traveler. I've now been to 79 countries on all 7 continents.
Insider's writer was inspired by Disney songs from "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," and others to become a full-time traveler.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
TikTok User Says She Found ‘Horrific’ Bathroom Livestream in Hotel Room: WATCH
This TikTok user wins for creepiest video of 2022. In a viral video posted Nov. 25, user @darbyjjones posted a video documenting the strange Bluetooth camera signal she and some others discovered in their hotel room. "Our hotel TV satellite picked up a horrific bluetooth camera signal," she said in...
Gamers debate whether Kratos is actually PlayStation's new mascot
Nintendo has Mario, Xbox has Master Chief and PlayStation has... well, who does PlayStation have? There's an argument to be made for a fair few of famous faces, yet the stratospheric success of God of War seems to suggest that it might be Kratos. Of course, this is being met with a debate that's hot enough to grill some shrimp.
