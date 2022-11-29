Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly be going free very soon. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year it releases and tops the sales charts. It's also a major game when it comes to holiday gifts because it releases at the end of the year and is on wish lists all over the world. It's a total juggernaut and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no exception whatsoever. The latest entry in the shooter franchise racked up a billion dollars within a matter of days and it had the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment product of 2022.

6 DAYS AGO