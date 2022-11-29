Read full article on original website
Progress Continues on Vincennes Help Center Project
The United Way of Knox County is working with various groups on use of the Knox County Library annex as a community assistance center. At this time, the repurposed Library annex is set for a March opening. The project is being headed up by the United Way of Knox County;...
KC Council Calls Progress “On Time” on KC Jail
Progress continues on time at the Knox County Jail expansion on Old Decker Road. Work continues on the three-phase project to expand the Jail and construct a new Community Corrections center. The project is about a year from completion. The Knox County Council has been responsible for financing the Jail...
Weekend Marks Third Annual ‘Christmas in the Park” at Gregg Park
The third annual “Christmas in the Park” drive through display will be available this Friday and Saturday night at Gregg Park in Vincennes. The display hours will be from six to nine p.m. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the original Christmas in the Park was in 2020, and...
Washington Christmas Parade Saturday
Washington’s annual Christmas Parade will be held today. (Saturday) The lighted parade starts at 6:00 pm, with a line up starting at 5:00 pm near Northeast 7th and Bedford Road. The theme this year is “A Magical Christmas.”. Following the parade, Santa will visit with children at Home...
A New Kind of Job Fair is Coming to 1972 Center Next Week
Job seekers and job providers alike are invited to attend the annual “Job-a-Palooza” on Wednesday, December 7th. The job fair will be held at the 1972 Center on Old Wheatland Road. The event is presented by the Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff says...
Daviess County Group Gives Mini-Grant for Charity Tracker Expansion
Our Community Foundation has awarded a $250 mini grant to Daviess County Partnership that will help track assistance provided by a variety of agencies to residents living in Odon and Elnora. The grant will expand the organization’s Charity Tracker database to include the services provided by St. Vincent DePaul in Bramble. The organization is in Martin County but serves northern Daviess County residents who need food, clothing, shelter, medical care, or general assistance.
VU Mid-Year Commencement Set for Tomorrow
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The mid-year grads come from 63 Indiana counties, 24 states, and four countries. University...
Indiana Gas Prices Down; Vincennes Prices Around $3.14 a Gallon
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $3.57 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday and seven cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.50 a gallon. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 25 cents lower than a month...
VU to Hold Mid-Year Graduation Saturday
Vincennes University will hold its mid-year commencement Saturday morning at 11 A.M. at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The University will award 625 four-year degrees Saturday, along with associates’ degrees and certificates to many others. The Mid-Year student commencement speaker is Taylor Wise. She is a Linton High...
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
State Gas Prices at $3.65 a Gallon; Gas Prices Much Lower in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.65 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents higher than Monday’s national average. It’s also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago, and 38...
Two Arrested in Daviess County on Separate Drug Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Flora, Illinois man Wednesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. 30-year-old Colten Harmon is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 45-year-old Robert...
KC Salvation Army Seeking Donations, Volunteers for Coming Campaign
The Knox County Salvation Army is seeking both donations and volunteers for its kettle campaign. The group’s goal this year is $58,000. Knox County Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury reminds everyone that funding is a very vital part of their operations budget each year. Volunteers, groups, and competitions are...
Three-Alarm Fire Damages Lawrenceville Home
A three-alarm fire did significant damage yesterday to a residence in Lawrenceville. The fire was called in yesterday morning. Vincennes Township and Bridgeport Fire crews joined Lawrence-Allison firefighters in putting out the blaze. The affected home suffered what is called extensive damage. No fire cause has been determined at this...
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
NWS Issues Wind Advisory Today
The National weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 P.M. today to 1:00 A.M. tomorrow. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Among the impacted counties are Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
Jasper PD Arrest Pike County Man on Child Molesting Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Pike County man Wednesday on two counts of Child Molesting. Police say they arrested 36-year-old James Blunk of Otwell following an investigation that began November 17th into allegations of inappropriate touching of a juvenile under the age of 14. Blunk is being held without bond in...
Vincennes Man Charged with Drug Counts After Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man for Dealing in and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 45-year-old Duane Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $2,500 bond.
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
Saturday Sports
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices slipped to 0-2 and fell 62-60 to the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Alice Arena. It’s Lincoln’s second straight 2 point loss to start the season. Joel Sanders lead the Alices in scoring with 16 in the loss. The South Knox Boys Basketball Team downed...
