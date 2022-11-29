Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher 3 new-gen changes make it look a lot like God Of War
Yesterday was a very exciting day. After months of waiting and relying on fan-made mods to get an idea of what new-gen Witcher 3 could look like, CD Projekt Red went ahead and put us out of our misery, and revealed gameplay footage from the game’s upcoming new-gen update. And, simply put, it was worth the wait - the title looks absolutely beautiful with its improved visuals and performance.
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
God Of War Ragnarök beats Elden Ring to scoop first Game of the Year award
It’s that time of year again and no, I’m not talking about Christmas. As December rolls around, so do those ‘Game of the Year’ lists. For the most part, Elden Ring seemed to have it in the bag this year but if you ask me, Horizon Forbidden West is actually 2022’s best open world game. A certain god threw his hat, or rather axe, into the race in the final stretch though.
Modern Warfare 2 player unmasks Ghost, for real this time
Call of Duty is arguably the most iconic FPS franchise of our time. The series has a vice grip on both its fanbase and the games industry in general - Sony has recently been very concerned about the fact that if Microsoft really does go ahead and buy Activision, CoD could in theory become an Xbox exclusive. Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that this won’t be the case, however.
One of the best FPS games of all time is free right now
Bringing the end of the year together with a bang, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering eight games in its subscription service including one of the best first person shooters in the business. Amazon Prime Gaming has handed out some winners in the past, such as Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Middle-earth:...
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
Latest Disney film set to lose $147 million because no one knows it's actually out
So, a new Disney movie released less than a week ago, if you can believe it. Yes, we’re talking an actual full-length feature film here, with a theatrical release and all the bells and whistles. However, it seems that it’s somehow passed everyone by. The film in question...
The OG Warzone is 'on life support', and it's not looking good
Modern Warfare II may be a colossal success, but Warzone 2.0 is splitting opinion. On the whole, players do seem to be enjoying Activision’s latest battle royale - particularly the proximity chat - but Warzone 2.0 also has its fair share of faults. The new Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode isn’t exactly what fans were hoping for and some are even paying to avoid it.
Dungeons And Dragons is swapping the word 'race', calls it 'problematic term'
The word 'race' is being removed from Dungeons And Dragons as part of the game's substantial new One D&D overhaul. Announced in a new D&D Beyond blog post, the change will be rolled out as part of a playtest scheduled for December 21 alongside a slew of new rules and changes. The word 'race' will be permanently replaced with 'species' after working in "close coordination with multiple outside cultural consultants".
Call Of Duty games are more expensive to make than GTA 5, says Sony
Sony is not too pleased about Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision. I mean, there’s not really any reason why the company would be - one of its biggest rivals is set to get so much bigger, and own even more giant franchises like Overwatch, Spyro the Dragon and, of course, Call of Duty.
Gamers debate whether Kratos is actually PlayStation's new mascot
Nintendo has Mario, Xbox has Master Chief and PlayStation has... well, who does PlayStation have? There's an argument to be made for a fair few of famous faces, yet the stratospheric success of God of War seems to suggest that it might be Kratos. Of course, this is being met with a debate that's hot enough to grill some shrimp.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
The Witcher 3 new-gen version is finally fixing the game's biggest flaw
The revamped version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be bringing a number of changes to the game, and one that is sorely required is a fix for its shameful fall damage. If you're ever wondering where Ewan is, he's likely to...
Live-action The Callisto Protocol trailer drops and now we need new pants
The Callisto Protocol might be the most brutal game of the year, pitting one man against infected monstrosities made super fast, super strong, and super gross by an alien virus. In the lead up to launch, the game just got a live-action trailer starring Josh Duhamel and one thing is for sure - this game is not sparing any sensibilities with its level of gore.
Soccer Story: a lovely premise let down by filler and repetition
The vibrant, pixel art world of Soccer Story is a lovely place to be. Gentle, acoustic guitar music soothes as I walk through Soccertown, talking to NPCs and completing tasks that all involve or closely relate to the beautiful game. It’s referred to as soccer (as the title suggests) but I tend to call it football.
Netflix set to announce brand new The Witcher spin-off, says insider
The Witcher is a franchise that seems to have been experiencing both its highest highs and lowest lows in the last month or so. On the video game side of things, as well as the plethora of new titles currently in the works, we finally know what the new-gen Witcher 3 looks like, and it’s glorious - the free update is set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on 14 December.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0