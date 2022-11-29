ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
TheStreet

What Is a Primary Dealer? Definition & List

A primary dealer is a financial institution, usually a commercial bank or an investment bank, involved in the sale and purchase of government securities. Primary dealers serve an important role in the auctions of sovereign debt via open market operations, which refers to the purchase and sale of government securities in the open market. For example, when a central bank sells bonds, a primary dealer buys the bonds (usually on behalf of a client) and thus becomes a counterparty. Conversely, when the central bank seeks to buy bonds, a primary dealer serves as seller.

Comments / 0

Community Policy