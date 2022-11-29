ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Proposed Ohio ballot issue would require 60% majority for all constitutional amendments

A House committee amended a resolution Thursday to require all proposed ballot issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to amend the state constitution. Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said he requested the committee to adopt an amendment to his resolution to include legislative ballot initiatives to also require 60% of the vote on election day in order to be enacted.
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Ohio Gender-Affirming Bill Dead for Now - A bill that would have restricted the kind of medical care transgender children can receive will not be taken up during the Lame Duck session of the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains. Mixed Verdict for Capitol Attack Suspect - A Champaign...
New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change

Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
Book Nook: 'When Mortals Play God: Eugenics and One Family’s Story of Tragedy, Loss, and Perseverance' by John Erickson

A century ago numerous states had eugenics laws which allowed them to commit citizens who they deemed to be "feeble minded" to institutions. The criteria for assessing when an individual might be judged to be "feeble minded" were often uncaring. Promiscuity could be cited as a justification, especially for women. Behavior which was considered to be outside the norms of a conservative, mostly rural society might get a person committed to an institution. Poorly educated people who performed badly on intelligence tests would be vulnerable to being labeled as "feeble minded" if they attracted the attention of the authorities. During the 1920's some American women were rebelling against societal norms by dressing provocatively, drinking contraband alcohol as Prohibition laws were being stringently enforced, and otherwise flouting societal norms. Their behavior placed them in peril by attracting attention from governmental bodies that had the power to punish such cultural offenses by locking away the perpetrators. Believe it or not some of these eugenics mandates still remain on the books of certain states.
