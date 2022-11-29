Read full article on original website
wyso.org
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
wyso.org
Former Ohio lawmaker floats alternative to keep 'special interests' out of Ohio's constitution
As Ohio lawmakers consider a proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring the issue get a 60% vote, one former legislator thinks there’s another option that should be consider. GOP lawmakers sponsoring the proposal say wants to make sure special...
wyso.org
DeWine warns Ohio lawmakers to exercise caution when considering abortion ban changes
The Ohio lawmakers who wanted to pass a total abortion ban during the lame duck session might have to wait until next year to make another attempt at the measure. But state lawmakers are looking at how to update the existing abortion ban that’s been put on hold by a court.
wyso.org
Proposed Ohio ballot issue would require 60% majority for all constitutional amendments
A House committee amended a resolution Thursday to require all proposed ballot issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to amend the state constitution. Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said he requested the committee to adopt an amendment to his resolution to include legislative ballot initiatives to also require 60% of the vote on election day in order to be enacted.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Ohio Gender-Affirming Bill Dead for Now - A bill that would have restricted the kind of medical care transgender children can receive will not be taken up during the Lame Duck session of the Ohio Legislature. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains. Mixed Verdict for Capitol Attack Suspect - A Champaign...
wyso.org
New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change
Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Drive’ AND ‘You Might Think'
This special edition of this series is about a once really big and important Rock band, The Cars. The Cars were and are major because:. 1. They were one of the most popular American New Wave Rock groups of all time at their peak. 2. Their two founding members (and...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'When Mortals Play God: Eugenics and One Family’s Story of Tragedy, Loss, and Perseverance' by John Erickson
A century ago numerous states had eugenics laws which allowed them to commit citizens who they deemed to be "feeble minded" to institutions. The criteria for assessing when an individual might be judged to be "feeble minded" were often uncaring. Promiscuity could be cited as a justification, especially for women. Behavior which was considered to be outside the norms of a conservative, mostly rural society might get a person committed to an institution. Poorly educated people who performed badly on intelligence tests would be vulnerable to being labeled as "feeble minded" if they attracted the attention of the authorities. During the 1920's some American women were rebelling against societal norms by dressing provocatively, drinking contraband alcohol as Prohibition laws were being stringently enforced, and otherwise flouting societal norms. Their behavior placed them in peril by attracting attention from governmental bodies that had the power to punish such cultural offenses by locking away the perpetrators. Believe it or not some of these eugenics mandates still remain on the books of certain states.
