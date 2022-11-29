Dietitians Say You Should Put These 3 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For A Faster Metabolism

Shutterstock

Metabolism is one of the most important factors when it comes to weight loss. It determines how easily you’re able to burn calories and convert them into energy. And while many things play a role in your metabolism, from your age to your activity level to simple genetics, making changes to your diet can also help speed things up. In fact, there are a few ingredients health experts swear by for boosting your metabolic rate. Making them staples in your diet could do wonders for your weight loss goals!

To discover some of the best fat-blasting foods you can add to your plate every day for faster weight loss, we spoke to health experts Lisa Richards, nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet; Victoria Glass, M.D. of Farr Institute, Dr. Matt Chalmers, health and wellness expert, author, and nutrition speaker; Dietitian Trista Best of Balance One Supplements; andPaulina Lee, MSHS, RD, LD, founder of Savvy Stummy. They told us all about the benefits of ginger, eggs, and almonds. Find it all below!

1. Ginger

When it comes to spices, ginger is one of the best things you can sprinkle onto a whole range of recipes for some added flavor and health benefits—all while boosting your metabolism. This tasty ingredient boasts anti-inflammatory benefits that can help you kick unwanted pounds to the curb. "Ginger is naturally anti-inflammatory, which can decrease the numbers on the scale, while also improving joint pain that may normally keep you from being active," Richards confirms. Dr. Glass explains that the spice contains a helpful chemical called gingerol, which "helps prevent the buildup of fatty tissue and may help raise your body’s metabolic rate." Whether you're adding it to stir-fries and curries, baking it into sweet treats, or even whipping up some ginger tea, this is one ingredient you'll definitely want to keep stocked in your spice cabinet.

2. Eggs

Good news for those who love a hearty, savory breakfast: experts agree that eggs are one of the best things you can eat every day if you're looking to boost your metabolic rate. "Whether your goal is to increase muscle mass, which also increases metabolism, or just burn fat, eggs should be a major part of your diet," Chalmers tells us. Best agrees, explaining that this is because they contain a protein that can increase the thermic effect of food (TEF). "When these foods are digested they raise the body's internal temperature which increases the amount of calories burned during that time," she says. "This means you are burning calories while eating." Sounds perfect! Luckily, eggs are extremely versatile. You can poach them and put them on top of avocado toast, scramble them up with your favorite veggies, or make a tasty omelet. The possibilities are practically endless!

3. Almonds

Whether you're eating a few handfuls as a snack, topping your oatmeal with them, or even blending them into a smoothie, almonds are a fantastic metabolism-boosting ingredient. Nuts in general are a healthy food that can do wonders for your body, but Lee notes that almonds, especially, "contain the perfect combo of protein, healthy fats, and fiber." One of the biggest fat-blasting benefits of this nut is the fact that it contains high amounts of protein, which "can lead to increased metabolism." Lee explains that "because protein takes longer to be used and absorbed, it has a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates. Plus protein can help preserve muscle mass and keep your metabolism at its peak." Additionally, "high protein content of nuts helps our bodies use more calories to digest them." Plus, they're delicious—so it's a total win-win!

Of course, at the end of the day, maintaining healthy diet that can help you lose weight and boost your metabolism is about more than just eating a few foods. It's always important to make sure you're getting all of your essential nutrients into your diet and eating balanced meals. However, if you're looking for some ingredients that are as healthy as they are delicious, incorporating these options into your recipes is never a bad idea!