Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
USA soccer WAGs celebrate World Cup win over Iran: ‘Hell yes’
The wife of U.S. soccer goalkeeper Matt Turner summed up Tuesday’s win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in two words: ‘Hell yes.” Taking to her Instagram Stories from Al Thumama Stadium, Ash Turner — who has been supporting the 28-year-old goalkeeper in Qatar — posted a handful of videos from the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 victory against Iran, which propelled America out of Group B and into the Round of 16. “Hell yes,” Ash captioned one video, which featured players running onto the pitch. Previous 1 of 2 Next In a separate post, Ash can be seen embracing Turner, who also serves as...
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
Soccer legend Pele transferred to palliative care in Sao Paulo: reports
Legendary soccer star Pele has been transferred to an end-of-life care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, known as the “King,” is being treated for colon cancer and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being hospitalized Tuesday for “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo Hospital, the Folha de Sao Paulo reported. Earlier in the week, the soccer legend — who led Brazil to three World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento — reassured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was in hospital, but was feeling good after a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!” Doctors at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where Pele is being treated refused further comment on his condition Friday.
Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Christian Pulisic and Jesus Ferreira start
The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished...
2022 World Cup Bracket Comes Into Focus as Group Stage Ends
As the group stage comes to an end in Qatar, the knockout bracket are coming into focus. Here are the matchups that have been set.
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal tells critical journalist to 'go home'
Van Gaal continues to provide plenty of entertainment in press conference at Qatar 2022 – and he wasn't taking any nonsense here
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to sign $207 million per year deal in Saudi Arabia
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a $207 million per year contract with Al Nassr FC who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. That’s right, $207 million per year. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]. Ronaldo, 37, is...
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing — but some controversial outfits have slipped into stadiums.
Ranking All Round of 16 Games in 2022 World Cup
The beauty of the World Cup is in full effect. Qatar has certainly delivered in the group stage with a plethora of impractical upsets, score lines and drama, but none of that is vanishing anytime soon. Thanks to the chaos the eight groups bestowed, the round of 16 should be...
