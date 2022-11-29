Read full article on original website
SkySports
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
Troy Aikman had brutal description of Colts’ offense
The Indianapolis Colts looked completely inept on offensive in the first half of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and no one was more disgusted with the effort than Troy Aikman. Aikman was highly critical of the Colts’ offense during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. He made it clear that...
SkySports
NFL November Catches of the Month: Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and more!
It's been a month of outstanding catches in the NFL. Here's a look at some of the best from Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and many more!
SkySports
Bill Belichick's New England Patriots defense look to blunt Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills
Purgatory with Belichick feels like a different kind of purgatory. And Bill's Patriots keep coming. Not with the same haunting Championship inevitability or robotic consistency, but as perennial competitors with the ability and earned trust to do more with less. While reigning Super Bowl champions falter, rebuilds stutter and talent-pumped AFC West teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs underachieve, Belichick's outfit are a flawed, imperfect but respected obstacle minus the title credentials.
Yardbarker
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
SkySports
NFL Week 13 games live on Sky Sports: Chiefs @ Bengals, Titans @ Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals as part of this Sunday's live NFL coverage on Sky Sports. As part of the Week 13 triple-header, Sky Sports NFL will also be showing the NFL's best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) as they face the Tennessee Titans (7-4), who are hoping to bounce back following defeat to Burrow's Bengals last weekend - kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is 6pm.
Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order
The Indianapolis Colts still sit outside of the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft order despite losing on Monday night and being three games under .500.
SkySports
Neil Reynolds: Trevor Lawrence comes of age for Jaguars and Russell Wilson's struggles with Broncos continue
This past week of action featured the Thanksgiving Day triple-header in the NFL, taking us officially into the business end of the 2022 season. It's big-game football from here on out now until Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on February 12. 1) Bengals find new way to win. So often...
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
SkySports
NFL Week 12 Stats: Patrick Mahomes extends November-December win streak, while Cardinals suffer heart-breaking loss
Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 12, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes extending his winning run across November and December... The two-point conversion was implemented in 1994 and this week...
