Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SkySports

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots defense look to blunt Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills

Purgatory with Belichick feels like a different kind of purgatory. And Bill's Patriots keep coming. Not with the same haunting Championship inevitability or robotic consistency, but as perennial competitors with the ability and earned trust to do more with less. While reigning Super Bowl champions falter, rebuilds stutter and talent-pumped AFC West teams not named the Kansas City Chiefs underachieve, Belichick's outfit are a flawed, imperfect but respected obstacle minus the title credentials.
Yardbarker

Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SkySports

NFL Week 13 games live on Sky Sports: Chiefs @ Bengals, Titans @ Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals as part of this Sunday's live NFL coverage on Sky Sports. As part of the Week 13 triple-header, Sky Sports NFL will also be showing the NFL's best Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) as they face the Tennessee Titans (7-4), who are hoping to bounce back following defeat to Burrow's Bengals last weekend - kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is 6pm.
CINCINNATI, OH

