Niclas Fullkrug is Germany’s World Cup cult hero: This gap-toothed throwback of a striker carries a country’s hopes now

Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Brazil blow as Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are ruled out of World Cup
Brazil’s Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon. Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by the African side, with...
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
Declan Rice says England deserve more credit for their World Cup performances and other nations should fear them
Declan Rice believes England should be getting more credit for their performances in a tricky World Cup group stage - while other contenders such as France and Argentina suffered shock defeats. The Three Lions cruised to top spot in Group B thanks to two wins and a draw against Iran,...
France wary of threat posed by Robert Lewandowski ahead of last-16 clash
France boss Didier Deschamps warned the defending champions they cannot afford to become another World Cup casualty.The 2018 winners face Poland on Sunday in their last 16 clash having already lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage.Germany and Belgium suffered surprise early exits while Spain lost to Japan and Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia.France are favourites to progress but Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998, remains wary.He said: “Will there be other surprises? I only believe what I see. Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant...
Uruguay's Luis Suarez will not apologise to Ghana for handball that knocked them out of 2010 World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says he will not apologise for the deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup - as the two countries prepare to reunite on Friday. In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late...
World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now
Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
Graeme Souness questions VAR decision and calls for proof from FIFA over dramatic Japan goal against Spain which knocked out Germany
FIFA has confirmed Japan's controversial winning goal against Spain on Thursday was correctly awarded. Japan came from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1, with the victory being secured by Ao Tanaka, who turned in Kaoru Mitoma's cut-back despite the ball initially appearing to have gone out of play. A...
Mohammed Kudus is Ghana's World Cup star inspiring those at the Right to Dream academy now aiming to follow his path
Ghana has a new hero and his name is Mohammed Kudus. Already impressing in the Champions League, his impact at this World Cup should be no surprise. But what is unusual is the deep connection that he has with his supporters at home in Ghana. He is the embodiment of...
Andries Noppert: From police plans to Netherlands' World Cup goalkeeper, his remarkable rise to the top explained
Andries Noppert had a coffee date scheduled with his friend Harmen Kuperus but the goalkeeper was forced to postpone it. "Suddenly he had to go," Kuperus tells Sky Sports. He had a good excuse. He was in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. The speed with which Noppert's life...
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
World Cup 2022: news and buildup as the knockout stages begin – live
After the drama of the final group games, we head into the last 16 with Netherlands v USA and Argentina v Australia today. Join Will Unwin
Mattia Binotto: Ferrari team principal departed because second is 'not enough', says Stefano Domenicali
Ferrari announced on Tuesday that Binotto's three-year reign as team principal of Formula 1's most popular team will come to an end after he handed in his resignation, following heavy speculation that the 53-year-old would be sacked. Ferrari appeared to be in contention to end its long wait for titles...
Paul Merson: Don't be surprised if Gareth Southgate reverts to type against Senegal
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson reflects on England's victory over Wales and why it shouldn't impact Gareth Southgate's team selection against the "hardest" World Cup last-16 opponents Senegal. After topping Group B with Tuesday's 3-0 win over Wales, England take on African champions Senegal for a place...
