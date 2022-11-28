Read full article on original website
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Soccer-Morocco's 'avocado head' plots another World Cup shock
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the unpredictability of tournament football.
Factbox-Soccer-Morocco v Spain World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Morocco play Spain in the last 16 at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1800 (1500 GMT/1000 ET) * Morocco are undefeated in six with coach Walid Regragui who took over the team in September. They have conceded one goal only, against Canada in their last match.
OPEC+ heading for no policy change in Sunday talks - sources
LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is poised to stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, four OPEC+ sources said as the alliance gathers after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
The head of U.S. intelligence says Russia's war against Ukraine is running at a "reduced tempo" and suggests Ukrainian forces may have the upper hand in coming months
AP PHOTOS: Propaganda billboards embodied Russian occupation
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda. Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.
Opinion: Is China working toward collaboration, competition or conflict?
The war in Ukraine and the political battles at home have raged unabated for what now seems forever. Meanwhile the sporadic flareups between the U.S. and an ascendant People’s Republic of China have been relegated to a secondary priority. China has enthroned its President Xi Jinping for a third term, has expelled market...
