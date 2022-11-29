Read full article on original website
Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School
After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
Great Valley Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Beloved Elementary School Teacher
An elementary school in the Great Valley School District is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of beloved first-grade teacher Jennifer Krasna. The 30-year-old Bucks County resident passed away a week after giving birth to her second son, reports Jillian Mele for 6ABC. Krasna left an indelible mark on her...
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Photo byWilmington University. Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar.
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Stephen Chandler Ericson: The Story Behind ‘One Life That Made a Difference’
As the holiday season descends and doors close for a deserved pause, a friendly and welcoming essence remains infused in the schools of higher learning. Stephen Chandler Ericson never matriculated at one of the universities, colleges and trade schools that welcomes students receiving his namesake scholarship, but his mother, Laura Ericson, is convinced a little bit of her son’s spirit travels with each student.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reads & Company in Phoenixville has only been open for three years but...
Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books
Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
Phoenixville Attorney’s Immigration Advocacy Lands Her L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Honor
A Chester County lawyer is getting national recognition for her immigration advocacy nonprofit. Phoenixville attorney Rachel Rutter founded Project Libertad in 2015, which represents immigrant children for free or at a low cost, writes Karin Mallet for 69 News. She quit her full-time job in 2020 to dive into her...
Holy Family University to Host Annual Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week
The annual event is held in order to bring all people of all faiths together for the holidays.Photo byiStock. Holy Family University has announced that their annual Nativity scene and Christmas tree lighting event will be held this week.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice. This makes Quick the first Black woman to own a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Quick started her career as...
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director. “The Workforce Development Board is an integral part of Chester County’s focus on...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger
Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was
I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
Montco Junior Who Fled Ukraine Is Now State Tennis Champion
Sofiia Berestetska.Photo byHeather Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sofiia Berestetska, a junior at Montgomery County’s Merion Mercy Academy, fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in late February. She and her mother eventually made their way to Philadelphia in June, where they forged a new life that now includes a significant on-court distinction. Aaron Carter served up their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout
A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
