Haverford, PA

VISTA.Today

Hoops Star Cooper Shivers Finds His Fit — Academically, Athletically, Socially — at Church Farm School

After transferring to Church Farm School following his sophomore year of high school, Cooper Shivers has grown both on and off the basketball court. Glen Mills resident Tom Shivers, a former college basketball player and self-proclaimed hoops junkie, is quick to take credit for his kids’ marksmanship on the hardwood, particularly the beauty and efficiency of their jump shots.
GLEN MILLS, PA
VISTA.Today

Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Photo byWilmington University. Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar.
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Stephen Chandler Ericson: The Story Behind ‘One Life That Made a Difference’

As the holiday season descends and doors close for a deserved pause, a friendly and welcoming essence remains infused in the schools of higher learning. Stephen Chandler Ericson never matriculated at one of the universities, colleges and trade schools that welcomes students receiving his namesake scholarship, but his mother, Laura Ericson, is convinced a little bit of her son’s spirit travels with each student.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books

Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! Several CCRES job openings are currently available for qualified staff to work in schools, home, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey

American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Aqua Donates $450,000 to Share Food Program, Launches Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Hunger

Share Food Program has announced a $450,000 donation through the Essential Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities Company. The check was presented during an Aqua employee volunteer day and launched a new multi-year partnership to provide hunger relief for Delaware County residents served by both organizations.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Weekend Wanderer: The Thanksgiving That Almost Was

I know Thanksgiving is over. I mean, my Christmas decorations have been up for a week. But I have to tell you about the Thanksgiving that almost was. Over Halloween, my brother told me he wasn’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. “I’ll just put together a little something to eat...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Montco Junior Who Fled Ukraine Is Now State Tennis Champion

Sofiia Berestetska.Photo byHeather Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sofiia Berestetska, a junior at Montgomery County’s Merion Mercy Academy, fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in late February. She and her mother eventually made their way to Philadelphia in June, where they forged a new life that now includes a significant on-court distinction. Aaron Carter served up their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Malvern House of the Week: Windows and a Waterfront Make This Phoenixville Home a Standout

A lovely colonial home set on 6.6 beautiful acres with numerous windows, five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Phoenixville. This quiet, secluded, and rare waterfront property on French Creek provides all the amenities of modern living without the hustle and bustle. It is surrounded by farms, hiking, and preserved lands that make for stunning views throughout the home.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

