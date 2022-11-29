Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hh-today.com
Money approved for cleaning Waverly Lake
There now is a chance of preventing algae from building up in Waverly Lake next year the way they did this year and in summers past. The city council on Monday agreed to set aside $20,000 for treatment of the lake as proposed by the Albany Department of Parks and Recreation.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball
After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
hh-today.com
Site plan filed to remodel Albany car lot
The former Hertz car lot at 520 Airport Road may be remodeled to sell Subaru automobiles. That’s according to a recent filing with the planning division of the Albany Community Development Department. On behalf of property owner Steven Jackson, of Rockwall, TX, the filing asks for approval of a...
focushillsboro.com
The Annual Oregon Capitol Christmas Celebration is Cancelled Due to the Construction
Christmas Celebration: There is typically a huge party at the Oregon State Capitol on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, complete with Santa Claus, local officials, guest choirs, free cookies, and a 30-foot tree. This year, though, COVID wasn’t enough to prevent Holidays at the Capitol from being canceled due to an...
hh-today.com
Why these street trees have to go
The day before Thanksgiving, a couple of signs caught my eye. They were attached to two trees in the 500 block of Washington Street. I got off the bike for a closer look. This is what the signs said:. This section of Washington Street is in the heart of the...
orangemedianetwork.com
Businesses in downtown Corvallis express concern over multiple date extensions on BROW program
Some businesses in downtown Corvallis would say that building outdoor seating platforms on the road outside their storefront is what got them through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is definitely the case for Christina Jancila, business owner of Pot and Pizza Marie Janes Cannabis Connection & Zerpoli Pizza. The outdoor dining program — called Business Right of Way by city officials — allowed businesses to create seating in the parking lots and roads outside their businesses, allowing for customers to continue dining at their restaurants while still social distancing.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB
At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
columbiagorgenews.com
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Should River Street be closed?
BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
kezi.com
Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation
EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - James Myron Johnson, 36, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault. - Jamia Michelle Johnson, 32, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Johnathan...
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
Comments / 1