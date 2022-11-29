Read full article on original website
Through Dolly Parton’s Book Gifting Program, Chester County Preschoolers Eligible to Receive Free Books
Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc. (AHHAH) has announced that the Greater Coatesville Imagination Library, a local affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library formed last year, is expanding to serve all of Chester County. Thanks to a generous donation from the Justamere Foundation and partnership with the Kennett Library, AHHAH is very excited to build on their success from the last year to serve even more preschool-aged children in Chester County.
Great Valley Community Mourns Unexpected Death of Beloved Elementary School Teacher
An elementary school in the Great Valley School District is mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of beloved first-grade teacher Jennifer Krasna. The 30-year-old Bucks County resident passed away a week after giving birth to her second son, reports Jillian Mele for 6ABC. Krasna left an indelible mark on her...
VISTA Today Seeks Your Feedback in Brief Survey
American Community Journals is in the process of gathering information from readers about their VISTA Today experience. We invite you to share with us your feelings as a VISTA Today reader by answering a few questions in a brief survey found below. Your feedback will help us refine our newsletter...
Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square Working to Better Understand New Animal Health Emergency
Since the first case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza was discovered in Pennsylvania, Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center has been busy doing diagnostic work to try to better understand the virus, writes Katherine Unger Baillie for Penn Today News. The outbreak of the H5N1 HPAI strain has affected...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice. This makes Quick the first Black woman to own a Chick-fil-A in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Quick started her career as...
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director. “The Workforce Development Board is an integral part of Chester County’s focus on...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift.
See Which Supermarkets are the Most Popular for Chester County Shoppers
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Chester County are most likely to load their carts at these supermarkets, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Donations pour in for family of local teacher who died days after birth of second child
MALVERN, Pa. - A community is mourning the sudden loss of an educator and mother who tragically died just days after she gave birth to her second child. Jennifer Krasna, a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away on Monday. She leaves behind a husband and two sons.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Stephen Chandler Ericson: The Story Behind ‘One Life That Made a Difference’
As the holiday season descends and doors close for a deserved pause, a friendly and welcoming essence remains infused in the schools of higher learning. Stephen Chandler Ericson never matriculated at one of the universities, colleges and trade schools that welcomes students receiving his namesake scholarship, but his mother, Laura Ericson, is convinced a little bit of her son’s spirit travels with each student.
Kennett Mushroom Farm Aims to Connect, Offers Samples of All Varieties It Grows at New York Produce Show
Kennett Square-based Phillips Mushroom Farms is headed to the New York Produce Show & Conference this week to connect with customers and let them to sample all eight fresh varieties it grows, writes Keith Loria for The Produce News. “Phillips Mushroom Farms will be exhibiting this year with a display...
Live! From Market Street
It’s not a circus without a great ringleader. It’s not a party without a great host. It’s not a night at the club without the right DJ. And it’s just not the annual West Chester Christmas Parade, back from a two-year hiatus—without perennial co-host and emcee, Adam Joseph. You may know him from television, where’s he’s been meteorologist at 6ABC for 17 years. You may know him for his Martha Stewart-like Instagram account (except more handsome), full of home décor, gardening tips, next-level baked goods, and beautiful family. Karl, Hannah, and Jacob know him as husband and father.
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey
Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
Holy Family University Hosts Clinic for Flu Vaccine, COVID-19 Booster at Philadelphia Campus
Holy Family University recently held a clinic for residents who wanted to catch up on their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters. The event was held at the school’s Stevenson Lane Residence, located at 9801 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, at the school’s city campus. The clinic took place on Nov. 30 from 11 AM – 3 PM.
Holy Family University to Host Annual Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week
The annual event is held in order to bring all people of all faiths together for the holidays.Photo byiStock. Holy Family University has announced that their annual Nativity scene and Christmas tree lighting event will be held this week.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments
Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
