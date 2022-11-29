Read full article on original website
Emily Ratajkowski Gives ’90s Supermodel Energy in White Halter Dress & Black Knee-High Boots at Code8’s Launch Event
Emily Ratajkowski attended Code8 NYC launch event in New York last night. The supermodel wore a simple but effective halter-style dress to the event, which gathered some of the industry’s most fashionable folks. EmRata’s dress evoked the ’90s which she paired alongside sleek black footwear. The attired featured a white base with a gilded strap that was fixed around the model’s neck and fastened in place with a silver buckle. The style was draped and gathered to one side, creating a flattering silhouette. Halter-style dresses became popular in the ’70s as formal attire, often seen on red carpets and dance floors. By...
Let Emily Ratajkowski Show You How to Take Dopamine Dressing Into Winter
It may be winter, but our clothes don’t have to reflect the gloomy skies of the season. The addition of vibrant color and pattern is the perfect way to inject joy to any winter attire. Take Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look: a lesson in bringing some much-needed exuberance to the colder months.
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Cardi B Gets Party-Ready in Fishnet Bodysuit & Heels for Offset’s Performance at E11even Miami
Cardi B wore a daring outfit at E11even Miami nightclub as she supported her husband Offset. The rapper performed a tribute to the late fellow Migos member Takeoff last night. The “Be Careful” singer wore a black sheer fishnet-style bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The fitted silhouette went straight into footed rights. Cardi wore an entire set of diamond jewelry with a sparkling gold linked chain, diamond studs, a bracelet cuff, and a glistening watch. She completed her accessories with a black croc embossed handbag with a thick gold handle. As for footwear, the rapper slipped into a pair...
These Are the Only Festive Pants You Need This Holiday Season
Create the perfect holiday look with these stunning wide-leg velvet pants from Allegra K that we're currently obsessed with — details
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments Through the Years: Photos
Burning up! Whether she’s walking down the red carpet, performing live or simply out and about, Jennifer Lopez always serves up a seriously hot style moment. The actress’ sexy style is just as iconic as her eponymous J. Lo glow. From plunging necklines and thigh-high leg slits to slinky dresses and itty-bitty minis, the Wedding […]
Sabrina Elba Shines in Chocolate Gown & Hidden Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba hit the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York with her husband, Idris Elba — who will be presenting Christian Louboutin with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. For the occasion, Elba donned a glowing brown gown. Her dark chocolate-toned ensemble included a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves and a flowing floor-length skirt. Accenting the single-toned piece were shiny rounded gold post earrings. Elba notably also hit the red carpet with both her husband and Louboutin, who the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with in 2021. Due to her...
Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022
Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots
The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week. Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat. @kyliejenner♬ original sound – Christine “I just don’t...
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Cinched-Waist Dress With the Sparkliest Choker
By day, Jennifer Lawrence is a flat-shoe, straight-leg-jeans, and tee kind of woman. Come nighttime, she amps up the glamour. The Dior gown she wore to the Gotham Awards on November 28—which featured an elegant scooped neckline, thin straps, a cinched waist, and a voluminous skirt—was nothing short of charming.
Where to Buy North Face Brown Puffer Jacket Worn by Emily Ratajkowski
Shoppers can get a discount on the stylish coat thanks to the company's generous Cyber Monday deal.
Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
