Four Workplace Trends for 2023
Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants. This is according to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals. Other important skills include...
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?
Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services
In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
Neumann Professor Teaches Nurses Self-Care so They can Cope With the Job
Professor Elizabeth Loeper teaches her nursing students about self-care at Neumann University. Neumann University offers a course on nursing self-care to help them with the fallout from the COVID crisis and the stress of multi-tasking among healthcare worker shortages, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “There’s so much...
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
Centric Bank Honored as a 2022 Best Banks to Work for by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year
Centric Bank has been distinguished as a 2022 Best Banks to Work For award recipient by American Banker for the fifth consecutive year as number 44 in the 2022 list of 90 banks. “We are honored to be recognized once again on this esteemed list. I’m incredibly inspired by our...
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law
Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
