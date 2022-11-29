ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Workplace Trends for 2023

Amid a pandemic, a younger workforce and new technology workplace culture is seeing a shakeup. More companies are going remote than ever before and emerging and shifting social attitudes are shifting to demand a more diverse workspace. Here are the upcoming workplace trends for 2023, according to Forbes:. Remote Work.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills

Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants. This is according to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals. Other important skills include...
TEXAS STATE
Oopsie! Should You Axe Your Accessibility Team?

Have you heard that Chief Twit axed the entire accessibility engineering team at Twitter last month? Oopsie! Those layoffs were probably not a good thing. Word travels on social media, in the news, and the tech world on blog posts and more! Read recent articles from the Washington Post, Wired, TechCrunch, Time, and Google for more details!
West Chester’s IT Edge Works to Keep Businesses Safe With Cybersecurity Services

In today’s world of online business, security has become increasingly important. While you may think that hackers only target large corporations, the opposite is also true. As technology has evolved, it’s become evident that many small businesses are not equipped to handle cybercrime when it knocks. Ransomware is a multi-billion dollar industry, largely in part to attacks on unprotected small businesses.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Wilmington University Launches New School of Law

Wilmington University is launching its new School of Law that will welcome its first classes in the fall of 2023. The Wilmington University School of Law will have an inclusive culture to make a case for a more diverse legal field and promote access to the bar. “The Wilmington University...
NEW CASTLE, DE
