Chillicothe City Council hires new police officer
The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of a police officer during an executive session on November 28th. Christine Hillyard was hired, contingent that she completes her training on December 9th and gets licensed. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess reports Hillyard is scheduled to start December 11th, and she will...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of December 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Dec. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Wilson Township in Grundy County to have multiple positions up for election
Wilson Township in Grundy County will have multiple positions up for election and will have a measure on the ballot on April 4th. Open positions are one trustee, two board members, and one clerk. Each position will have a two-year term. Candidates can file December 6th through 27th by calling...
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
Mid-States Services makes donation to Gallatin band program
Mid-States Services presented a $750 donation to the Gallatin High School Band program. Terry White, Mid-States Services Technology Supervisor presented the check to Band Instructor Jack Malo and High School Principal Brent Burke. Freshman band students Calen Baker and Austyn Dutro were also in attendance. Mid-States Services assists in giving...
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event
A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came...
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issue boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. The advisory affects customers on Route UU west of Valley Road, Woodland Road, Estes Drive, Wizard Road, White Road, and Duvall Road. It also affects customers on Highway 5 north of Browning to Denver Drive.
Author of local history book to meet public at Boji Stone in Chillicothe
Community members can meet the author of a local history book next week at the Boji Stone in Chillicothe. Kirsten Mouton will be at the business on December 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. The book, “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles, and Romance!,” discusses the earliest known...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday
A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.
Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron
The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius
We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
THS High School Band students selected for North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band
Several Trenton High School Band students were selected for the North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band, which performed on November 21st. Students selected were Lydia Leininger for second chair percussion, Connor Campbell for third chair clarinet, Brett Kennedy for 11th chair clarinet, Shayla Chapman for fourth chair french horn, Maurissa Bonta for fifth chair flute, Victor Markel for sixth chair trombone, and Caleb Campbell for eighth chair trombone.
Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner
The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request. Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that,...
Obituary & Services: Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum)
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum. Nancy is...
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
