Connecticut State

TheStreet

What Is a Primary Dealer? Definition & List

A primary dealer is a financial institution, usually a commercial bank or an investment bank, involved in the sale and purchase of government securities. Primary dealers serve an important role in the auctions of sovereign debt via open market operations, which refers to the purchase and sale of government securities in the open market. For example, when a central bank sells bonds, a primary dealer buys the bonds (usually on behalf of a client) and thus becomes a counterparty. Conversely, when the central bank seeks to buy bonds, a primary dealer serves as seller.
The Tuscaloosa News

Good and bad, more of everything is a reality | GARY COSBY JR.

There really are more bad things happening than ever before. It isn’t just a feeling; it is reality. The explanation for why is very simple. There are more human beings alive on planet Earth right now than at any time, and the population is only going to continue growing. This means that earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and hurricanes, to name just a few disasters, seem to have more catastrophic impacts than ever before. With more people living in areas susceptible to disaster, when disaster comes, the magnitude of those disasters becomes more horrible.
CALIFORNIA STATE

