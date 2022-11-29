ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
MindBodyGreen

Why People Are Ditching Melatonin For A Better, Safer Option

We know that sleep is an essential pillar of our overall well-being, and in an effort to get more of it, lots of people reach for the popular sleep aid melatonin. But what you may not know is that as of 2017, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine updated its clinical practice guidelines to actually recommend against1 the use of melatonin as a nightly sleep aid because the overall evidence available for its effectiveness is weak. (Not to mention, it's a hormone that can potentially do more harm than good when taken regularly.)
MindBodyGreen

Ayurvedic Diet 101: Principles, Food Rules & How To Eat For Your Dosha

I carry this generational wisdom and his legacy to the West to share this incredible science in a comprehensible yet undiluted manner. My formal Ayurvedic education has been in Sanskrit, which allows me to minimize what's usually lost in translation. A common misconception is that an Ayurvedic diet comprises specific...
MindBodyGreen

How Much Does a Mattress Cost? A Guide For Getting The Most Value

If you're in the market for a new bed, you may be wondering, why does a mattress cost so darn much? Truthfully, you get what you pay for—but still, there are plenty of quality mattress options that won't break the bank. Whether a mattress is worth the spend depends on which qualities and features are most important to you.
MindBodyGreen

Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet

For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
The Tuscaloosa News

Good and bad, more of everything is a reality | GARY COSBY JR.

There really are more bad things happening than ever before. It isn’t just a feeling; it is reality. The explanation for why is very simple. There are more human beings alive on planet Earth right now than at any time, and the population is only going to continue growing. This means that earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and hurricanes, to name just a few disasters, seem to have more catastrophic impacts than ever before. With more people living in areas susceptible to disaster, when disaster comes, the magnitude of those disasters becomes more horrible.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy