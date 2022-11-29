Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Future could depend on lowering cost of childbirth | THE MOM STOP
When I was pregnant with my first child, we seemingly planned for everything. My mom helped us find a great deal on second-hand, barely-used nursery furniture, I sewed dupioni silk curtains and she helped me make custom crib bedding to match. My husband installed board and batten trim work on the nursery...
MindBodyGreen
Why People Are Ditching Melatonin For A Better, Safer Option
We know that sleep is an essential pillar of our overall well-being, and in an effort to get more of it, lots of people reach for the popular sleep aid melatonin. But what you may not know is that as of 2017, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine updated its clinical practice guidelines to actually recommend against1 the use of melatonin as a nightly sleep aid because the overall evidence available for its effectiveness is weak. (Not to mention, it's a hormone that can potentially do more harm than good when taken regularly.)
MindBodyGreen
Ayurvedic Diet 101: Principles, Food Rules & How To Eat For Your Dosha
I carry this generational wisdom and his legacy to the West to share this incredible science in a comprehensible yet undiluted manner. My formal Ayurvedic education has been in Sanskrit, which allows me to minimize what's usually lost in translation. A common misconception is that an Ayurvedic diet comprises specific...
How To Care For A Wound To Minimize Scaring
Fortunately, aside from not getting injured in the first place, there are a number of ways to reduce the chances of scarring after being hurt.
MindBodyGreen
How Much Does a Mattress Cost? A Guide For Getting The Most Value
If you're in the market for a new bed, you may be wondering, why does a mattress cost so darn much? Truthfully, you get what you pay for—but still, there are plenty of quality mattress options that won't break the bank. Whether a mattress is worth the spend depends on which qualities and features are most important to you.
MindBodyGreen
Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet
For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
Good and bad, more of everything is a reality | GARY COSBY JR.
There really are more bad things happening than ever before. It isn’t just a feeling; it is reality. The explanation for why is very simple. There are more human beings alive on planet Earth right now than at any time, and the population is only going to continue growing. This means that earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and hurricanes, to name just a few disasters, seem to have more catastrophic impacts than ever before. With more people living in areas susceptible to disaster, when disaster comes, the magnitude of those disasters becomes more horrible.
Comments / 0