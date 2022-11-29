Read full article on original website
Related
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
MindBodyGreen
Talk Of The Team: 9 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adored All November Long
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As beauty editors, we're constantly testing products to deliver you the best, most informed recommendations. In our series, Talk of the Team, we highlight the tried-and-tested product launches that have made a lasting impact on our routines. These are the new formulas we can't stop gushing about—in our group chats, during team meetings, and, now, to you. This month's theme is "Nourish."
MindBodyGreen
Do Dermarollers Work? What To Expect, Cautions + How To Know If It's Right For You
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We're back at it again with another buzzy skin care tool made DIY-friendly (or so it seems). This time we're breaking down the benefits of dermarolling and what you need to know about doing it at home, dermarolling for hair growth, who should avoid it, and the full how-to. Let's dive in.
MindBodyGreen
Ayurvedic Diet 101: Principles, Food Rules & How To Eat For Your Dosha
I carry this generational wisdom and his legacy to the West to share this incredible science in a comprehensible yet undiluted manner. My formal Ayurvedic education has been in Sanskrit, which allows me to minimize what's usually lost in translation. A common misconception is that an Ayurvedic diet comprises specific...
Comments / 0