Read full article on original website
Related
MindBodyGreen
Why People Are Ditching Melatonin For A Better, Safer Option
We know that sleep is an essential pillar of our overall well-being, and in an effort to get more of it, lots of people reach for the popular sleep aid melatonin. But what you may not know is that as of 2017, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine updated its clinical practice guidelines to actually recommend against1 the use of melatonin as a nightly sleep aid because the overall evidence available for its effectiveness is weak. (Not to mention, it's a hormone that can potentially do more harm than good when taken regularly.)
MindBodyGreen
Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet
For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
How To Care For A Wound To Minimize Scaring
Fortunately, aside from not getting injured in the first place, there are a number of ways to reduce the chances of scarring after being hurt.
MindBodyGreen
How Much Does a Mattress Cost? A Guide For Getting The Most Value
If you're in the market for a new bed, you may be wondering, why does a mattress cost so darn much? Truthfully, you get what you pay for—but still, there are plenty of quality mattress options that won't break the bank. Whether a mattress is worth the spend depends on which qualities and features are most important to you.
MindBodyGreen
Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul (+ How To Get Through It)
What is the dark night of the soul? Stages of the dark night of the soul How to get through the dark night of the soul What to do once the dark night of the soul ends. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
MindBodyGreen
Why We All Need To Be Compassionate Manifestors + How To Get Started
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Want to up your manifestation game? You may wonder if you need the right moon phase, crystal, mantra, or guru. Yet the answer could be as simple as connecting to your heart and your better nature. I've noticed that people often manifest more quickly and powerfully when they work with compassion as a central point of focus.
Comments / 0