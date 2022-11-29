ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopedale, MA

Hopedale town administrator resigns, says Select Board failed to set goals

By Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

HOPEDALE The town is looking for a new town administrator after Diana Schindler resigned this month, accusing the Select Board in October of not fulfilling its obligations "by not setting goals and objectives for me to implement."

Schindler's last day was Nov. 18. Her resignation letter, which cited frustration working with the three-member Select Board, was read by Select Board Chair Glenda Hazard during an Oct. 24 board meeting.

“While I've appreciated the opportunity to work in Hopedale since 2020, given that the Board didn’t fulfill its obligations regarding my contract by not setting goals and objectives for me to implement, it has made it impossible for my performance review and contract renewal to be administered fairly and effectively,” Hazard said in quoting Schindler's letter.

Jeff Nutting, who retired after 18 years as Franklin's town administrator in 2019 , started this week as interim town administrator in Hopedale. Since leaving Franklin, he has served as an interim municipal manager in several places, including Norfolk, Lancaster and Sterling.

Nutting told the Daily News on Monday that he expects a search process to begin early next year, possibly wrapping up in the spring. He said he was not interested in the permanent position.

New challenge : Hopedale Town Administrator Diana Schindler arrives as COVID-19 fears intensify

“I think during the holiday season it is harder to get going with the recruitment process not a lot of people are looking to make a move during December," Nutting said. "I’d guess that a process will get going in the new year and probably be filled before May."

Schindler couldn't be reached for comment.

But during the Oct. 24 meeting, Hazard accused fellow board member Brian Keyes, as well as other town officials, of driving Schindler from the community and making it more difficult for Hopedale to hire a replacement.

“I can’t help but want to thank Brian Keyes and the band of persistent past and present town officials who have successfully created a hostile work environment for the town administrator," Hazard said at the time. "And I also wanted to thank them for impeding our efforts to get a future town administrator, because I’m sure that any candidate that Googles 'Hopedale' is just going to run in the other direction."

Did town make 'colossal mistake'?

The third member of the Select Board, Bernard Stock, added that the political climate in Hopedale has become toxic, and that those who wanted Schindler to leave have made "a colossal mistake."

“There is a cult almost, who have made it their task, almost like how a python kills something," he said. "It just kept squeezing and squeezing, almost on a daily basis, creating an unbelievably horrible work culture in Town Hall to force her out. This is a colossal mistake, letting this person go. Let me tell all of you out there that have danced over this resignation: Be careful what you wished for, because the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t.”

Personal struggle : Town Administrator Diana Schindler shares angst of witnessing her mom die of COVID-19

Keyes declined to respond during the Oct. 24 meeting, but voted to accept Schindler’s resignation.

The Select Board is expected to address the search for a new administrator during its next meeting on Dec. 12.

Schindler was hired in April 2020 after Steve Sette resigned to become town manager in Uxbridge. Sette had been in the position since 2013, taking over from longtime Hopedale official Eugene Phillips.

Stock, a former Hopedale town administrator himself, praised Schindler’s ability as a grant writer and her ability to get much needed revenue to support the small town.

“People hire town administrators based on need," he said during the Oct. 24 meeting. "Do you know what this town is? It is cash poor, and we are about to say goodbye to an individual who knows how to write grants exceedingly well. Last week there was a check for $40,000 from the state for the study to dredge the pond. The Water and Sewer Department is looking at a $2 million grant due to her work.

"Grant people don’t fall out of trees, they are rare individuals, (and) this is a huge mistake by this town to let this talent get away.”

