Here’s when the 'world's best' go-kart track will open in Edison

Drivers can prepare to hit the track next month at Supercharged Entertainment's new indoor, multi-level go-karting and entertainment venue on Route 1 in Edison.

The Dec. 16 grand opening will follow a ribbon-cutting ceremony the day before at 987 Route 1, next to Topgolf on the site of the former Ford Motor plant. Supercharged Entertainment Edison is the company's second and largest U.S. location behind its flagship complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

“Sandi and I can’t wait to celebrate the upcoming opening of what we believe is certainly New Jersey’s and the world’s best, all-in-one karting and entertainment venue,” Supercharged President Stephen Sangermano said in a statement. “Supercharged Entertainment Edison has something for everyone – couples, families, kids, groups, and companies. We’re beyond thrilled to show all of New Jersey, and New York and Pennsylvania too all the exhilarating and insane fun our Edison venue has to offer.”

Choosing Edison was part of a three-year vision of Stephen and Sandra Sangermano, who serve as the company’s president and CEO, to bring their entertainment destination to the tri-state region.

The 131,000-square-foot facility features what is called "the world's largest indoor, multi-level temperature-controlled Karting Track" with two tracks that combine into one 80,000-square-foot Supertrack.

The 18-horsepower electric go-karts, which travel up to 45 mph, are designed for older kids and adults at least 4-feet-10, with a weight limit of 300 pounds, but the facility offers other attractions suitable for all ages. There will be two racetracks, with each race running seven minutes, and racing leagues are planned in the future, according to Supercharged.

The go-karts are equipped with lithium-ion batteries for long-lasting performance, hydraulic brakes and a boost button, according to Supercharged.

The total combined track length is more than a half-mile, and the maximum track width is 26 feet with room for passing. There are 13 left turns, 12 right turns and 10 elevation changes, according to Supercharged.

Also included are 19 lanes of axe throwing with private lounge seating, food and bar service, interactive projection targets and competitive games, a two-story arcade and gaming area with nearly 160 games, including several virtual reality experiences such as The Big Ride and King Kong Skull and expansive prize center.

The Drop & Twist Tower is a two-story attraction that spins, drops and passes through all floors of the facility, and The Bionic Bumper Cars arena offers a spacious indoor bumper car experience.

The full-service restaurant Burgers & Brews features burgers, fries and milk shake mugs. Supercharged Edison also offers two full-service bars with more than 30 beers on tap, cocktails and specialty bar beverages for those over age 21 in a sports bar setting with big screen TVs.

The website lists pricing at $29 for a single race, $78 for a three-race bundle and $125 for a five-race bundle. Axe throwing is priced at $28 per person for 60 minutes, $40 per person for 90 minutes and $52 per person for 120 minutes. Bionic bumper cars rides are $7 per ride and the Drop and Twist Tower is $9 per ride.

During Edison Planning Board hearings last year, the hours of operation for the facility were expected to be 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Information on pricing and gift cards offers can be obtained by visiting www.SuperchargedE.com/Edison. Information on group events or corporate outings can be obtained by contacting Thomas Houle, executive sales manager at 754-230-0379 or at thoule@superchargede.com.

