msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
International Business Times
Airbus Wary Of Squeezing Out Suppliers As Tops Hiring Target
Airbus, struggling to meet resurgent jet demand in the face of crumbling supply chains and labour shortages, has exceeded this year's hiring targets but is wary of crowding out its own critical suppliers in the race to populate factories. Airbus recruited "much more" than the 6,000 people required in its...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Shopify Just Raised a $7.5 Billion Green Flag
Recent shopping data suggests the e-commerce platform has returned to growth.
International Business Times
Exclusive-China's Top Banks To Issue Offshore Loans To Help Developers Repay Debt -sources
China has ordered its top four state-owned banks to issue offshore loans to help developers repay overseas debt, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in Beijing's latest support measure for the cash-starved property sector. The regulators have given the banks 'window guidance', or verbal orders that leave...
International Business Times
Nasdaq CEO Hopeful IPOs Will Pick Up In 2023, Calls For More Crypto Regulation
Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Inc, said on Wednesday she expects a quiet first half of 2023 for initial public offerings as investors remain cautious, but is hopeful activity will pick up in the second half of the year. There are currently about 200 companies in the pipeline...
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Join Global Rally And Dollar Drops On Fed Rate Joy
Asian stocks extended a global rally Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid. A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening...
International Business Times
Regardless of FTX Collapse Bitcoin Is Still The Future Of Currency Globally And The Biden Administration's Calls To Regulate Cryptocurrency Proves It
International Business Times
Overseas Chinese Step Up Protests As Calls Mount For Change
From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York and...
International Business Times
India Police Ban Rally To Support Adani Port, Protesters Refuse To Budge
Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country's ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters. Members of the Hindu...
International Business Times
Huawei CFO's U.S. Bank Fraud Charges To Be Dismissed
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China. Meng struck a deal with the prosecutors last year for the charges against her to...
International Business Times
Thai Central Bank Raises Key Rate, Trims Growth Outlook On Global Slowdown
Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as it tries to contain above-target inflation while supporting an economic recovery facing increasing global headwinds. The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: China's Iron Fist, The Type 075 Assault Ships, Ready For Invasion Combat
In yet another demonstration of its ability to rapidly modernize its military capabilities, the Chinese navy on Sunday reportedly announced that its two latest amphibious assault ships are ready for combat. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday reported that the PLA Navy's first two of the class, Type...
International Business Times
Amid Rising China Tensions, India And US Practice High-Altitude Combat Near Disputed Himalayan Border
Amid rising tensions with Beijing in the Indo-Pacific, Indian and U.S. troops are currently holding their annual high-altitude military drill, "Yudh Abhyas," in the cold, mountainous region about 100 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's disputed border with China. The joint-military exercise, which began on Nov. 15...
