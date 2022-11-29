West Branch students give thanks during luncheons

BELOIT – Students in West Branch Local School District celebrated together Nov. 17 with a Thanksgiving feast. The district cafeteria staff made a dinner featuring turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, stuffing and dessert. The parents association decorated the cafeteria at the Early Learning Center for the celebration, and students feasted in hats created for the holiday. At the high school, some of the office staff jumped in to help serve and clean up, as has become tradition for the annual holiday feast.