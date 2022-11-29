News Briefs: Heating aid appointments may be scheduled online

GLCAP scheduling appointments for heating aid requests

FREMONT - Those seeking winter heating assistance through Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) may easily set up appointments online through GLCAP’s website.

Scheduling for GLCAP’s Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) is available at glcap.org/winterheating. Applicants may also schedule by calling 567-432-5046. Appointments will be conducted in person.

EHEAP helps residents of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties who have received a gas or electric disconnect notice or have disconnected utilities.

Households must also be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines in order to be eligible for assistance. More eligibility details are available on GLCAP’s website.

Foundation, Ida Rupp offer holiday spirit with community event

PORT CLINTON - Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) is partnering with its neighbor, Ida Rupp Public Library, to sponsor a Giving Tuesday Open House community event on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities for all ages will occur at both the OCCF office and the library next door, 306 and 310 Madison St.

Humane Society seeks cookie bakers

PORT CLINTON - The Humane Society of Ottawa County is looking for volunteers to bake cookies for its upcoming Cookie Walk. This year's cookie walk will be held Dec. 17 at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St.

Anyone willing to help by donating cookies, cookie bars, candies, or other baked goods can drop them off at the shelter, 2424 E. Sand Road, the week of Dec. 12 or at Peace Lutheran Church the morning of the Cookie Walk. If you have any questions contact the shelter at 419-734-5191.

Clyde Planning Commission to hold zoning hearing

CLYDE - The Clyde Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the municipal building for a public hearing on the initial zoning for the annexed property of John W. and Carolyn R. Rhodes, which is south of the Fox Subdivision and on the east side of South Main Street.

BCS schools to host Senior Citizen Luncheon

OAK HARBOR - The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District announced its annual Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon, which will be held on Dec. 7 at Oak Harbor High School. The program will begin at 11:15 a.m. with performances from the B-C-S Music Department followed by lunch at noon. Lunch is only $2 and payable at the door. Senior citizens will need to call 419-898-6210 to make their reservation by Thursday, Dec. 1.

Pinochle club winners named

FREMONT - The Pinochle Card Club named winners for October. First place went to Isabella Jay and Shirley Mehling, 798, and second place winners were Sandy Cecil and Mert Kovaleski, 743.