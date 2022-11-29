ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, OH

News Briefs: Heating aid appointments may be scheduled online

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2ah0_0jQs4bjm00

GLCAP scheduling appointments for heating aid requests

FREMONT - Those seeking winter heating assistance through Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) may easily set up appointments online through GLCAP’s website.

Scheduling for GLCAP’s Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) is available at glcap.org/winterheating. Applicants may also schedule by calling 567-432-5046. Appointments will be conducted in person.

EHEAP helps residents of Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties who have received a gas or electric disconnect notice or have disconnected utilities.

Households must also be at or below 175% of federal poverty guidelines in order to be eligible for assistance. More eligibility details are available on GLCAP’s website.

Foundation, Ida Rupp offer holiday spirit with community event

PORT CLINTON - Ottawa County Community Foundation (OCCF) is partnering with its neighbor, Ida Rupp Public Library, to sponsor a Giving Tuesday Open House community event on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities for all ages will occur at both the OCCF office and the library next door, 306 and 310 Madison St.

Humane Society seeks cookie bakers

PORT CLINTON - The Humane Society of Ottawa County is looking for volunteers to bake cookies for its upcoming Cookie Walk. This year's cookie walk will be held Dec. 17 at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St.

Anyone willing to help by donating cookies, cookie bars, candies, or other baked goods can drop them off at the shelter, 2424 E. Sand Road, the week of Dec. 12 or at Peace Lutheran Church the morning of the Cookie Walk. If you have any questions contact the shelter at 419-734-5191.

Clyde Planning Commission to hold zoning hearing

CLYDE - The Clyde Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the municipal building for a public hearing on the initial zoning for the annexed property of John W. and Carolyn R. Rhodes, which is south of the Fox Subdivision and on the east side of South Main Street.

BCS schools to host Senior Citizen Luncheon

OAK HARBOR - The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District announced its annual Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon, which will be held on Dec. 7 at Oak Harbor High School. The program will begin at 11:15 a.m. with performances from the B-C-S Music Department followed by lunch at noon. Lunch is only $2 and payable at the door. Senior citizens will need to call 419-898-6210 to make their reservation by Thursday, Dec. 1.

Pinochle club winners named

FREMONT - The Pinochle Card Club named winners for October. First place went to Isabella Jay and Shirley Mehling, 798, and second place winners were Sandy Cecil and Mert Kovaleski, 743.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Liberty-Benton School Board Meeting addresses new building safety concerns

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members packed into a classroom at Liberty-Benton High School Wednesday evening for the monthly School Board Meeting. This comes exactly two weeks after the school was the target of a swatting incident. Community members say the discussion did not start because of the incident, but...
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
PERRYSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Explanation Given On Jefferson St. Pumping Station

FOUNDERS PARK … This newest park in Montpelier, Ohio has now been approved by the state inspector, Village Manager Jason Rockey reported at the November 28, 2022 Montpelier Village Council meeting. The stage, for future events, can be seen through the newly erected Christmas decorations. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
MONTPELIER, OH
WTOL-TV

Gastroenterologist, WTOL 11 Anchor raise awareness for Crohn's & Colitis

TOLEDO, Ohio — At WTOL 11, we take pride in telling your stories each day. Sometimes, we share ours as well, in hopes of connecting with you at home. I was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease about eight years ago, shortly after moving to Toledo. I'm opening up about this disease I've been managing for almost a decade to raise awareness during Crohn's & Colitis Awareness week.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Phys.org

Coating could protect multiple surfaces, including monuments, from various levels of erosion

Researchers in the Center for Photochemical Sciences at Bowling Green State University have developed a coating system that shows promise in preserving historical monuments—and possibly much more. A team comprised of Dr. Joe Furgal, an assistant professor of chemistry at BGSU, doctoral student Cory Sims and postdoctoral researcher Dr....
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy