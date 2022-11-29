Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
A Twitter engineer said it was a 'bummer' to lose her job while 8 months pregnant in Elon Musk's mass layoffs
Malabika Das, a senior software engineer, tweeted that she was let go while pregnant on the day that Elon Musk axed about half the Twitter workforce.
Balenciaga designer apologises for ‘inappropriate’ campaign
Balenciaga’s creative designer has apologised for a recent fashion campaign that was criticised by Kim Kardashian. Images for the campaign showed two young girls holding stuffed teddy bears, which were dressed in bondage clothing, while surrounded by an assortment of other items. Demna Gvasalia issued a statement on Instagram...
